The time it takes for a denial file to affect the ranking





Google’s John Mueller was asked at the office hour hangout about the bad consequences of using Google’s link denial tool. They uploaded a denial file and within a few days the ranking collapsed. After answering a variety of questions, Mueller worked on the timing between uploading the denial and changing the ranking, revealing how long it would take Google to incorporate the content of the denial into the algorithm.

Did the denial tool disrupt your ranking within a few days?

The person who asked the question asked some questions that reflected various theories as to why denial files could cause a complete collapse of the rankings.

The most important of these ideas is whether using denial itself is a negative signal and how long it will take to get rid of the “black mark” for using the denial tool. was.

I have a question here:

“Does the denial tool flag the algorithm and incur a soft penalty for websites that may have been involved in link building in the past?”

I used this tool to remove hundreds of spam links, but after a few days the site collapsed.

Do I need to remove the denial tool? How long does it take for the site to return to normal traffic and rankings?

Or is there a permanent black mark on this website to use the denial tool? “

Google’s John Mueller discusses ranking effects from denial tools

There is no penalty for using the denial tool

Google’s John Mueller asserted that there was no penalty for using the denial tool.

“No, there are no penalties, black flags, marks, etc. associated with using the denial tool.”

He then argued that the denial tool was a technical tool for showing links that publishers didn’t want to be associated with their site within Google’s system, and that’s all.

He also assured the publisher that the denial tool link did not show any bad behavior in the past. Because they are often just links that publishers are worried about.

“And that doesn’t mean you created those links. That’s what you found where you’re really worried that Google could take the wrong picture for your website. maybe.”

No need to use denial tools for random links

Mueller then reassured the publisher that he didn’t have to use a denial tool for the random links found (he’s many others).

He recommended using the tool for links where the publisher appears to be responsible.

“But if you’re looking at what you’re saying, I definitely didn’t do this, and if someone on Google manually looked at my website, they said I did this You might think, and it might make sense to use it. Deny the tool. “

Denial file is not a link building guilt approval

Mueller once again reassured the publisher that Google did not assume that the denial submission would admit past fraud in terms of link building.

“… it doesn’t mean you did it, or it’s not a kind of sign that you admit that you’ve played a link game in the past.”

He then reassured him that he had no memory of past misconduct after the site was cleaned up from manual action.

“From our point of view, if you clean up an issue, you’ve cleaned it up. For some issues, just because everything related to your website needs to be reprocessed. It takes a little time for things to settle down, and it takes a little time.

However, there is no such thing as a grudge in the algorithms that are blocking the site. “

Will the denial tool affect SERPs within a few days?

This is the part that I personally find most interesting. Many have argued that the denial tool works because I’ve seen the rankings change within a few days of uploading the denial file. This proves that the denial tool really works to improve search results.

Who can discuss the evidence found in such puddings?

SEO does this, Google rankings jump, it’s a simple correlation, right?

…right?

Yes? number?

This is what John Mueller says about the time it takes to process DisavowTool data into a ranking.

“For this particular case, especially after a few days, if the ranking goes down or the visibility goes down after sending the denial file, I don’t think it matters.

Therefore, especially for denial files, that file is taken into account when reprocessing links that point to websites. And this is a process that happens in stages over a period of time and is expected to work in the process … I don’t know … maybe 3, 4, 5, 6 months … it’s like going in stages That direction.

So if you see an effect within a few days and say it was a very powerful effect, I don’t think this effect has anything to do with the denial file. … It seems that the cause of this is still unknown. “

Obvious doesn’t mean it’s the answer

Just because you see something obvious that pops out doesn’t mean it’s the reason you’re trying to understand.

All that is clear is that it just means it’s easy to see, that’s it.

In the meantime, the real explanation may not be easy to see.

In this case, the person filed a denial, the ranking changed within a few days, and there was no correlation.

It is a coincident.

Mueller has confirmed that the data in the denial file takes several months to reach the ranking via the algorithm and is gradual. It means little by little.

The time it takes for the denial tool to work

Ask questions with the 17:57 minute mark and answer with the 20:50 minute mark.

