Integrating Aidea architecture and technology into a glorious example of a global Philippine company – Manila breaking news





Beijing’s world-class innovation center, Azerbaijan skyscrapers, Makati luxury condominiums. What do these buildings have in common? They were all devised and designed by homemade Philippine architectural firm Aidea. This week, Abelardo Jojo Tolentino Jr., President and CEO of Aidea, will set up a global architectural firm from the Philippines, and the importance of continuous innovation and collaboration to stay ahead of the curve. We talked about.

Abelardo M, President and CEO of Aideas. Tolentino, Jr. Has been recognized as a pillar of practice due to his excellent design, which has accumulated about 1,000 developments around the world. He is also respected for his business insight into growing Aidea from a team of 20 to a strong talent of over 370 and successfully establishing the first Philippine architectural firm in the Middle East.

What many don’t know about Trentino is his early tendency towards technology. My first choice at college was really computer engineering, but it wasn’t available locally at the time. He picked architecture as his second choice, but he was always aware of the latest innovations in the industry. This love and appreciation for technology is why Aidea is so inclined to combine design and architectural technology in projects around the world.

But how did the idea go beyond the Philippine coast? It arose from the economic situation in the late 90’s. Trentino started his career in Hong Kong and was later hired by the British architectural firm RMJM to run a business in the Philippines.

The Crimson Boracay architecture is located on a stepped hillside to maximize the panorama of the sea from all angles. A harmonious stream of movement creates a pleasing adjacency between accommodation and amenities. Aidea worked as a record architect in collaboration with design firm WATG. This project is also the first project to seek expertise in Aideas Virtual Design and Construction (VDC). Crimson Boracay is a luxury resort and spa occupying 30,000 square meters in a secluded luxury cove on the country’s most popular Holiday Island. This design explores the relationship between architecture, landscaping and interiors.

According to Trentino, I returned to the Philippines during the Asian financial crisis. As you can imagine, it was too late to rebuild the company for overseas projects, but in the process we also built our own local market base.

In 2003, Tolentino and his partner acquired RMJM and renamed it Aidea. The company was founded for three main purposes. Becoming a Philippine company offering quality projects abroad, being the top domestic company and one of the largest companies in the country and region, and perhaps most importantly, leveraging technology for our clients We provide the highest quality service to the Philippines and build truly innovative buildings.

This commitment to technology has become an important enabler for Aidea to successfully carry out some of the world’s most well-known projects. This includes the Procter & Gamble (P & G) Beijing Technical Center. This is a multi-hectare research facility that offers best-in-class research in partnership with Chinese universities.

Beijing’s P & G Technical Center is a high-tech innovation center consisting of 34,000 square meters of offices, laboratories, and one-story pilot manufacturing components. It is the first P & G in Asia and is home to the company’s R & D and innovation hubs in the region. Aidea has led an international team of interdisciplinary design consultants working closely with P & G’s Global Design Group to ensure that they deliver critical facilities that meet the expectations of the world’s largest consumer product companies. The design is based on the concept of a modular laboratory surrounded by open work areas, all organized around a four-story Atria illuminated by the sky. Architecture combines traditional Chinese characters with modern elements.

We shared Tolentino, where P & G develops new products. We were in charge of this project from start to finish and hired a lab design expert under us. This is the culmination of a long-standing partnership between Idea and P & G, with a solid design of over 40 projects for consumer goods manufacturers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Other distinctive projects include Socar Tower in Baku, Azerbaijan, a joint venture with Korean company Heerim, and Chicago’s 40-story Museum Park Tower II in collaboration with US company Papageorge Haymes. In these projects, Aidea leveraged its experience in Virtual Design Construction (VDC) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to apply it to the construction of skyscrapers.

Aidea designed Museum Park Place Two in collaboration with Pappageorge Haymes Partners. This is a tall mirror image of the bold silhouette Brothers Tower, taking full advantage of the unobstructed views of Chicago’s lakeside, Soldier Field, and the eastern side of the Museum Campus. Finance centers are Aidea from Gensler and Daiichi Properties, Inc., a developer in the Philippines. In its third collaboration with, Idea has been providing design solutions since the first office building project at BGC. Through shared experience, the project team has developed design and technology strategies to improve collaboration. The 44-story iconic tower has 31 office floors, retail and recreational levels, and an executive office penthouse.

According to Tolentino, VDC and BIM were already mature when they embarked on these projects, but not yet in these markets. That’s why Aidea was hired to apply technology and strengthen the expertise of our global partners.

From the humble beginnings of the Asian financial crisis to today’s global companies, Aidea strives to be an example for Filipino architects and designers. Trentino firmly believes in the quality of local talent. We have sympathy. Our designs have a lot of understanding of our clients and their needs. We consider it a service. There are also technology tips. We believe we have all the elements to success. We have to believe in ourselves.

Aidea has conducted extensive research and interaction with Globe employees to design a work environment that is in perfect harmony with the values ​​and behaviors that contribute to the unique social and psychological environment of the workplace. The interior space concept celebrates the company’s passion for vibrant culture and technology while providing maximum comfort and facilitating teamwork and collaboration. Aidea was tasked with expressing Globe’s aspirations and creating a unique look to build strong links between consumers, people and the community. Globe Telecom’s headquarters employs more than 4,000 people and is LEED Gold certified. The Aideas Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) approach allowed us to complete the integration of architectural, engineering, interior and graphic environment design in a timely and most efficient way.

With the success of Aideas and its global reach, Tolentino is confident that other Philippine companies can do the same. If you play in a larger arena, you may not win everything, but encourage others to do the same. We want a borderless future and believe that the Philippines has what it needs to do. Trentino concludes with enthusiasm.

This vision of providing architecture and design as a technical service is a brilliant example of what a Filipino company can do. For Aidea, global recognition of Philippine design and architecture is not impossible. It’s just one new piece of software.

