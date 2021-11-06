Viruses, as we know them, are villains and heroes of life.





The virus has a bad reputation. They are responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and many of the diseases that have plagued humankind since ancient times. Do you have anything to celebrate about them?

Many biologists like me believe that there is at least one particular type of virus, a bacteriophage, or a virus that infects bacteria. Once the DNA of these viruses is captured by a cell, it may contain instructions that allow the cell to perform new tricks.

The powerful power of bacterial viruses

Bacteriophage, or phage for short, suppresses bacterial populations both on land and in the ocean. They kill up to 40% of marine bacteria daily and help control bacterial flowering and organic redistribution.

Bacteriophage is a virus that kills certain types of bacteria.

Their ability to selectively kill bacteria also excites doctors. Natural and engineered phage have been successfully used to treat bacterial infections that do not respond to antibiotics. This process, known as phage therapy, may help fight antibiotic resistance.

Recent studies have pointed to another important function of phage. Phage is the ultimate tampering with genes in nature, and may be creating new genes that cells can modify to acquire new functions.

Phage are the most abundant organisms on the planet, number one, followed by 31 zeros. One of them is always floating around the world. Like all viruses, phages have high replication and mutation rates, and each replication forms many variants with different properties.

Most phages have a hard shell called a capsid that is filled with genetic material. Often, the shell has more space than the phage needs to store the DNA that is essential for its replication. This means that the phage has room to carry an extra gene load: genes that are not really necessary for the survival of the phage, which can be freely modified.

How Bacteria Modified Virus Switches

Let’s take a closer look at the phage life cycle to see how this works.

Phage has two main flavors, temperate and toxic. Pathogenic phage, like many other viruses, operate in an invasion-replication-killing program. They enter the cell, hijack its components, make a copy of themselves, and explode.

Temperate phage, on the other hand, plays a long game. They fuse DNA with cells and can be dormant for years until something causes their activation. Then they return to ferocious behavior: duplicate and explode.

Many temperate phage use DNA damage as a trigger. This is a kind of “Houston, I have a problem” signal. If the cell’s DNA is damaged, it means that the DNA of the resident phage is likely to move on, so the phage wisely determines the jumpship. Unless DNA damage is detected, the genes that direct the phage to replicate and burst are turned off.

Bacteria have reworked the mechanisms that control their lifecycles, creating a complex genetic system that my collaborators and I have been studying for over 20 years.

Bacterial cells are also interested in knowing if their DNA has been destroyed. If so, they activate a set of genes that try to repair the DNA. This is known as the bacterial SOS response. This is because the cell will be toasted if it fails. Bacteria regulate the SOS response using proteins such as switches that respond to DNA damage. Turns on if there is damage and remains off if there is no damage.

Perhaps not surprisingly, bacterial and phage switches are evolutionarily related. This prompts the question: who invented the switch, bacteria or virus?

Our previous studies and studies by other researchers show that phages got there first. In a recent report, the SOS response of the phylum Bacteroides, a group of bacteria that make up up to half of the bacteria that live in the gut, is under the control of a phage switch that has been modified to implement the bacteria’ own complex genetic programs. I found that there is. .. This suggests that the bacterial SOS switch is actually a phage switch that was modified many years ago.

Bacterial switches aren’t the only things that look like the invention of phage. Beautiful detective studies show that the bacterial genes required for cell division were also produced by the “domestication” of the phage toxin gene. And are many bacterial attack systems, such as toxins and gene guns used to inject them into cells, and the camouflage they use to evade the immune system known to be of phage origin? Suspected.

Virus benefits

OK, you might think that phages are great, but the virus that infects us is certainly not cool. However, there is increasing evidence that viruses that infect plants and animals are also a major source of genetic innovation in these organisms. Domesticated viral genes have been shown to play an important role in, for example, the evolution of the mammalian placenta and the moisturization of human skin.

Recent evidence suggests that even the nucleus of the cell that houses the DNA may have been the invention of the virus. Researchers also speculate that the ancestors of today’s viruses may have pioneered the use of DNA as a major molecule in life. It’s not a small feat.

So while you may be accustomed to thinking of viruses as typical villains, viruses are arguably the driving force behind genetic innovation in nature. Humans are likely to be here today for them.

Written by Ivan Erill, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Originally published in The Conversation.

