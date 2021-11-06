Behind Susie’s move to build a local hub





William Mansfield, who lives in Wilmington, loved Port City so much that he brought his place to the area. Mansfield, New York-based market research firm Susie, has announced that it will open a technology hub in downtown Wilmington in October. Mansfield has a 12,000-square-foot signed lease on the top floor of 319 N. Third Street, what is commonly known as the “Bank of America Building,” despite the bank’s closure last year. I would like to change it to “Building”. .. Wilmington’s emergence as a technology hub was a factor influencing the company’s relocation and recruitment efforts, Mansfield said. According to a press release, the company is currently targeting 40 workers in the hub over the next three years, with an average annual salary of $ 120,000, well above the average annual salary of $ 54,891 for New Hanover County as a whole. increase. The road to the role of CTO in Mansfield began 20 years ago when he answered the phone and started working at a temporary employment agency and then moved to the engineering department. After several technical engineer and developer roles, including MRY’s Senior Technical Architect in New York, he joined Susie in 2018 as Senior Vice President of Product Innovation and Technology and became CTO in September. “As CTO, I manage and manage my comprehensive technical expertise and where the company is technically headed, so the company’s career path, the technology it uses, the technology it doesn’t use, and the technology it does. We make difficult choices about insights into how it is built, “says Mansfield. The company stands out from other market research firms because of its focus on technology, real-time research, and the delivery of services under the software model as a service, according to people familiar with the matter. According to Mansfield, founder and CEO Matt Briton helped guide the company’s technical focus. “”[Britton] We identified this technology internally, devoted all our resources to it, and grew Susie from it, “says Mansfield. “So it was his insight into knowing the market and focusing on this one technology area.” Suzy said: Consumer Insights, Audience Targeting, One-on-One Online Interviews with Audiences, Product Release Notes, We offer several products, including solutions for concept testing, product development, shopper insights and more. To provide these solutions, Mansfield said the company has implemented a combination of several technologies, including artificial intelligence, and has its own software. “We provide market research and results in hours to days, not days to months, and these technologies drive at a much faster pace in real time,” he said. .. “Our technology isn’t about getting a big data warehouse and analyzing it for six years.” We are very close to the heartbeat of our customers and their insights and their opinions. In short, our technology is all about real-time communication, real-time data collection, and displaying something in the last moment. Mansfield, who has lived in Wilmington and has been here for over six years, came because his wife originally saw Dawson’s Creek filmed locally and thought it was a “great place.” They ended up moving here twice. “The work-life balance here was exactly what we were looking for, so we’re back for the second time. And that’s the really basic point, especially now that all employees are after the pandemic. We are really starting to prioritize work-life balance, and there is that work-life balance in this area, “he said. “What we have to do is build a hub and create a hybrid workplace that enables two ideas: safety and the ability to achieve serendipity in the office.” One is to prioritize quality over quantity, and providing hybrid work options is one way to achieve that. “We realized that people come first, and Susie is a person-first organization. Quality of life, the quality of your work environment, actually has a far greater impact than that quantity. I will do it, “said Mansfield. “People’s views on hiring yesterday are now very different and will continue to change. We look forward to a hybrid approach and when we build the environment and the place to work. In fact, that person’s uniqueness must be taken into account. ”Suzy has not received the financial incentive to set up a Wilmington Hub, but a venture of over $ 104 million that shows the company’s growth. With the support of capital. “Earlier this year, when I was looking around, we weren’t looking at the full floor of downtown to accommodate people, but we found that growth was here, so the money went to us. It gives us the ability to invest in our company to grow it, to help our customers, “says Mansfield. “There is no doubt that this technology hub will continue to grow.” The company has more than 200 employees and is based in Denver, Los Angeles and Alabama, making it the first hub to withdraw from its local talent pool. We are aiming for it. “It will be the first big mix to lead the locals,” Mansfield said. “Given that Raleigh-Durham is so close and everything that’s happening there is going on, the whole region will get an influx of technicians.” The company has a senior engineer and programming role, etc. We are hiring in various positions. “In essence, Susie is a technology company and we are also a people-first organization,” he said. “We want to make sure that the message is that we are trying to create the best possible work culture and the best work-life balance possible.”

