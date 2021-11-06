BTS has always used ARMY as their personal Google





BTS boys are well aware that ARMY is familiar with every move they make. Therefore, they have no worries about using very loyal fans as their personal search engine. check out.

Most of us rely on Google for most of our work, but BTS will live here in the future using ARMY as its own personal search engine. It’s not always BTS, but ARMY itself may like to use each other to get the BTS information they need very much.

Remember the BTS Festa exam, where fans cheated a lot of their way to a decent score to refresh your memory with great confidence? It is no exaggeration to say that K-POP musicals are active in all fields. But ARMY isn’t the only one who loves to use each other as personal Google.

BTS seems to be lurking on Twitter again, and we have decided that ARMY is the best and most reliable source of information on BTS topics. If it’s a sign that fans often help each other on location video sources or dig up receipts, they’re definitely right.

Recently, V and J-Hope have asked ARMY to help with some basic information, saving the coveted search time. J-Hope took him to Weverse on Jimmin’s birthday and asked ARMY for the photos he uploaded last year. This is to prevent him from duplicating. Also, like the adorable MC of a good old youth search engine, ARMY helped him almost immediately. ..

J-Hope on Weverse

Next is V who wanted to know the previous MBTI type. Probably to see if it actually changed. Of course, because they are credible fans, ARMY flooded him with answers in minutes, if not seconds.

V on Weverse

But did you know that this isn’t the first time V has pulled this wise move? While preparing their album BE, the boys went pretty live and planned everything. V was supposed to actually take notes, but he eventually hinted that ARMY would take notes “subtly”. And sure, V soon had a note about Weverse.

