Hack for the future: Creating a culture of innovation

Over the past few months, I have been working on several projects that have helped foster a culture of innovation in the government.

As a former venture capital investor who spent nearly 15 years investing and building technology companies across Alberta, I met many talented entrepreneurs and innovators who applied technology to solve problems in new ways. My goal is to unleash that innovative spirit in the government so that taxpayers can save money while providing high quality service to Albertin.

Last week, we were able to join Platform Calgary’s Dr. Terry Rock to unveil Hack IT.AB, a new hackathon that brings students, scholars, innovators and entrepreneurs across Alberta to a virtual event to showcase their skills and ideas. I am glad.

As the finale of Calgary’s Innovation Week, HackIT.AB will be held online from November 26th to 28th. Alberta-based post-higher education students, recent graduates, start-ups, tech companies and entrepreneurs are invited to register at atalberta.ca / HackITAB.

Hackason participants solve real-world problems faced by students at Alberta’s higher education institutions to identify skill sets and educational opportunities that will lead to work in Alberta’s current and future labor markets. You will be asked to do so. The path to Albertus’ recovery is built by equipping future generations with skills for future jobs, and HackIT.AB will ultimately help identify the path to those jobs.

On the final day of the event, the team will present the proposed solution to the jury. Teams that offer top-ranked solutions will win $ 5,000 in prize money. The 2nd and 3rd place teams will charge $ 3,000 and $ 1,000 in prize money, respectively.

In addition to winnings, this is an opportunity to bring the innovation community together with government officials to tackle real-life issues. Government officials are always on the lookout for the latest technology developments, but the technology community is not always aware of the problems and obstacles the government is trying to overcome. Over the next few months, we will work to create events like HackIT.AB so that the government and the technology community can learn from each other and combine their skills and backgrounds to apply more technology and innovation to the government.

Over the last two years, Alberta has seen a record investment in its technology sector and a doubling of startups in 2019. 2021 is becoming the highest year in Alberta’s history for technology investment. Technology and innovation play an important role not only in diversifying the Albertus economy, but also in preparing students for the future. HackIT.AB supports both of these goals.

I’m really excited to see what the hackathon participants come up with. We look forward to more opportunities for collaboration between the government and the tech community in the coming months.

Nate Glubish is an MLA from Strathcona-Sherwood Park. If you have any questions about this column or state government issues, we’d love to hear from him. Please contact the Glubishs Constituency Office (780-416-2492) or email [email protected]

