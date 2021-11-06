Big Tech: US Senate Bill Limits Big Tech Merger





Washington: Two US Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at making acquisitions difficult for Amazon.com and other tech giants.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Committee, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton passed a bill targeting companies such as Alphabet Google and Facebook. He said he submitted it.

The bill makes it easier for the government to suspend transactions that it believes violate antitrust law by requiring companies to prove that the transaction is competitive and therefore legal. right.

A similar bill submitted by Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and others has been approved by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee and is awaiting a vote by the entire House of Representatives.

Traditionally, it is up to the government in the enforcement of antitrust law to show that a particular transaction causes price increases or is illegal for other reasons.

“Companies are increasingly choosing to buy rivals rather than competition,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

In October, Klobuchar, in collaboration with others, announced a bill banning the Big Tech platform from supporting its products and services.

Other legislation introduced is trying to curb the huge market power of tech companies, including industry leaders like Apple. So far, bills to increase the resources of antitrust enforcers have passed the Senate, but none have been legislated.

