David’s Aviation Bill





Topeka, Kang (WIBW)-A bill sponsored by Congressman Charis David to advance new aviation technology in Sunflower has passed the House of Representatives and is now heading to the Senate.

On Thursday, November 4, US House of Representatives Sharice Davids (D-KS) said the House passed her bipartisan bill to advance innovative new aviation technologies. She was Vice-Chairman of the House Transport Infrastructure Committee and introduced advanced air movement coordination and leadership laws in early 2021 with Garret Graves (R-LA) ranking members of the Aviation Subcommittee. Said.

Kansas was once the country’s aviation manufacturing center, and we are still the home of important and skilled aviation workers. That means we’re ready to take advantage of the huge economic and transportation potential of advanced air mobility, but we can’t wait for it to happen, Davids said. I’m proud that my bill will pass the House of Representatives with bipartisan support. We look forward to industry and federal agency leaders leveraging this new technology to continue to promote leadership in US aviation.

David said advanced air mobility at all, using special vehicles to transport people and cargo between places previously not served by the aviation industry in both urban and rural areas. He said it is an emerging sector of the industry that creates new modes of transportation. She said AAM will expand sustainable regional transportation options, offer new ways to move goods, create skilled jobs in the sunflower aviation industry, and increase emergency preparedness and competitiveness. rice field.

The bill will significantly change the way we develop new transportation options, support future ways of moving goods and create new jobs. We also support emergency preparedness and disaster relief activities. Time is approaching as to how the federal government must plan new new aviation technologies that can aggressively disrupt existing lifestyles. Instead of waiting for the positive turmoil caused by future technologies, you need to take steps now to mitigate and integrate the benefits and ensure that your existing transportation and infrastructure systems are properly prepared. .. This bipartisan law will move the United States in the right direction and strengthen our global leadership in this area of ​​change. This is a great bill and we’re happy to work with Congressman Sharice Davids to get over the finish line, Graves said.

David said her bill would create an AAM inter-ministerial group consisting of federal agencies and civil aviation leaders. This group reviews policies and makes recommendations for advancing new technologies. Through government-industry coordination, she said the bill would help harness the potential of technology.

Advanced Air Mobility offers great opportunities for the Kansas City region as new transportation options, economic engines, and sustainable ways to connect people and goods. Imagine, for example, that you can travel to Kansas City International Airport in less than half the driving time, said Ron Achelpohl, director of traffic environment at the Central American Regional Council (MARC). We are pleased that Congressman David recognizes that this new technology has the potential to benefit the community. We also support efforts to connect industry leaders and government agencies to ensure AAM technology advances with both innovation and safety in mind.

According to David, AAM is projected to be a $ 115 billion industry by 2035, creating more than 280,000 high-paying jobs in the United States.

The Advanced Air Mobility sector is transforming the future of aviation by introducing electrically and hybrid-powered aircraft into the US aerospace system. The Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act ensures that the federal government develops a coordinated approach to promote this innovative aviation sector. This facilitates additional transportation options, creates employment and economic activity, advances environmental sustainability and new technologies, and prepares for emergencies and is competitive. Pete Vance, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, praised the passage of this important bipartisan bill, sponsoring the bill, representing David and Graves, and co-sponsoring it all. Thank you to those who supported it, including those who supported it. (GAMA).

David said the bill passed the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support and was approved by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and the Regional Aviation Association. The bill is currently awaiting a proceeding in the Senate. The companion bill, sponsored by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Has already passed the committee.

Regional airlines are leading investment in electric aircraft and eVOTL, and Congressman Charis David (D-KS) and Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) on leadership in the introduction and passage of this important law. Applaud. Local airlines will first bring electric aircraft into service, making carbon-free flights available to travelers for the first time. The Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act brings together aviation industry stakeholders and government partners to drive these new technologies and address operational and regulatory hurdles that impede their adoption. .. Association (RAA).

Click here to read the full invoice.

