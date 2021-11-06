Endwalker delayed and rises against Halo Infinite





End walker

square Enix

Do you think this year was too late to increase video game delays? error. FINAL FANTASY 14, Endwalker’s long-awaited expansion was delayed a bit and countered Halo Infinite in December.

Endwalker was originally scheduled to be released on November 23rd, but the new date is December 7th, but if you pre-order, Early Access will start on December 3rd. On the official date of December 7th, it will be placed right next to Halo Infinite on December 8th. , And in the corner of my world, in addition to the December 7th Destiny 2s 30th Anniversary Update, it brings a lot of new content to the game.

Even this short delay, as FINAL FANTASY Naoki Yoshida, or as he knows, is the first to delay the release date, even though it goes beyond common practice in the industry. Very torn. Here’s what he had to say about the delay:

“There are several reasons for the postponement, but as Im, who oversees all aspects of the title as the project manager, I’m the only one responsible,” said Yoshida. “We sincerely apologize to the players and warriors of light around the world who were very much looking forward to the release of Endwalker. I’m really sorry.”

“When development is nearing the end and I play everything from quests to battle content, my desire to further improve the quality of endwalkers, especially as this expansion pack is the first major culmination of events at FFXIV. I couldn’t control it, “said Yoshida. “Looking beyond the endwalkers, the FFXIV story goes on for a long time and we want to provide a more enjoyable experience in the game, but it’s because the endwalkers conclude the first major story that our team I felt I needed to push myself to the limits I had envisioned.

Yoshida was almost weeping when talking about this in the video, so many fans told him it was okay and not too sick. I agree, the two-week delay isn’t a big deal, but with MMO extensions like Endwalker, at least some players may schedule breaks before and after the release. We acknowledge the announcement and deeply apologize.

Competing with Halo Infinite may not be the end of the world, given that at least two are very different genres, but it’s true that many players want to play both. One of the sub-stories we’re looking forward to seeing is what the arrival of Endwalker will bring to the already declining player base of rival MMO New World, and the possibility of returning to FFXIV at launch.

It’s a shame to see Josiah so disjointed about this, but in the worst case it’s a mild annoyance to fans and shouldn’t be the end of the world. FINAL FANTASY 14: Make sure that the endwalker launches quickly and smoothly.

