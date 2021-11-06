Some Windows 11 features will stop working after certificate snaf





Update: Microsoft is now offering an “out-of-band” (unplanned) security update to address the issues described below. According to Microsoft security bulletins, users of affected PCs can use Windows Update to find a patch (KB5008295) that fixes the issue, or manually download the update from Microsoft’s support page. ..

Microsoft warned this week that some embedded Windows 11 apps, such as Snipping Tool and Emoji Picker, may temporarily stop working for some users due to failure to renew the required digital certificates. I started to do it. Windows 11 Home users in S mode can be hit even harder.[スタート]The menu may not work.

However, Microsoft is working on a patch. Patches can be applied via Windows Update or manually downloaded. Microsoft provides a list of affected apps, focusing on apps that are specific to S-mode, the default operating system for cheap PCs and tablets such as the Surface Go 3.

Windows 11 Settings App SnippingToolAccounts Page and Landing Page (S Mode Only) Start Menu (S Mode Only) Touch Keyboard, Voice Input, Pictogram Panel Input Method Editor User Interface (IME UI) Introduction and Tips

As shown in the list, very few apps are considered important for most workflows. Touch keyboard and voice input are required to use devices such as Go3 and Surface Pro 8 in tablet mode.Most people probably[設定]You will also want to touch the landing page of the menu. The real killer could be the inability to use the Start menu. This seriously prevents most people from launching the app. (One workaround is to use Win + R, which opens a shortcut menu and allows you to launch the app directly.)

To avoid problems with Snipping Tool, Microsoft recommends that you use the Print Screen key on your keyboard to paste the screenshot into your document. You can also paste it into Paint and select the section you want and copy it.

Microsoft is directing people to update KB5006746 as a solution to the problem.To download and apply on Windows[設定]Go to the menu[更新とセキュリティ]>[WindowsUpdate]The easiest way is to go to.[利用可能なオプションの更新]Go to the area and look for this particular patch.

Unfortunately,[設定]If you cannot open the menu to view the landing page, you can also manually download the patch from the Microsoft Update Catalog. There are patches on both X86-equipped PCs (Intel Core and AMD Ryzen) and ARM-equipped PCs, so download the correct patch.

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 users are not affected by this bug. Even if you’re not affected by this bug, Microsoft will update your PC next Tuesday (Tuesday’s patch), so it should be irrelevant.

This story was updated at 11:29 am on November 5th, along with details of the updated patch release.

As Principal Editor of PC World, Mark focuses on Microsoft news, chip technology and more. He previously wrote for PCMag, BYTE, Slashdot, eWEEK, and ReadWrite.

