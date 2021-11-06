British Columbia Timber, Know-how at the heart of Google’s first mass timber office building





Global technology giant Google is leveraging British Columbia’s timber and expertise to complete its first high-volume timber office in Sunnyvale, California.

Vancouver-based Michael Green Architecture was the lead designer of a five-story 182,000-square-foot facility to be completed next year.

Read more: British Columbia will be Canada’s first state to allow large numbers of timber towers up to 12 stories: Premier

The project relies primarily on composite wood products supplied by BC, with chief architect Natalie Televiac saying it will reduce the carbon strength of the building by 96% compared to traditional concrete and steel. ..

“These materials are actually grown by the sun, so you go into those trees and forests, grow them, and we extract them from the forest in a sustainable way, and When we replant them, we consider that the new trees will also absorb carbon, “said Telewiack.

The story continues under the ad

“Therefore, if done in a sustainable way, it is part of the Net Zero solution for construction.”

1:53 Proposal to build the world’s tallest wooden tower in Vancouver Proposal to build the world’s tallest wooden tower in Vancouver April 24, 2019

Mastimbar construction is an emerging industry that utilizes small pieces of wood made into large, strong parts by pressure treatment and glue.

Prefabricated parts can be assembled faster than traditional methods. In the Sunnyvale project, the entire superstructure rose in 12 weeks.

In recent years, the market for mass timber construction has skyrocketed, and high-rise towers built of composite timber products are emerging all over the world.

In British Columbia, such towers can be up to 12 stories high, but the 2021 International Building Standards Act now allows structures up to 18 stories based on rigorous fire testing by the U.S. government. It has been fixed.

The story continues under the ad

Read more: Vancouver developers suggest the tallest wooden tower in the world

Telewiak said the technology should enable buildings with up to 40 floors and above, and her company has proven a 35-story prototype as part of Toronto’s Port Lands development.

“The range is really open in terms of how high it can actually be,” she said.

Massive timber construction is increasingly accepted as BC faces international scrutiny and there is growing debate about the future of its forest industry, especially primary forest logging.

2:34 Canada Leads Tall Wooden Road Canada Leads Tall Wooden Road February 16, 2019

More than 1,000 people were arrested in anti-virgin deforestation protests on Vancouver Island, and the state moved on Tuesday to postpone logging in many major areas around the state.

The story continues under the ad

Telewiak said new technologies associated with high-volume lumber construction will help avoid these controversies by prioritizing timber harvested from second and third growing forests.

Read more: BC-based mass lumber producer Structurlam enters the United States

“Large amounts of timber really depend on these small pieces, and it’s really an opportunity to take advantage of these sustainable cycles,” she said.

She also said that the growing market could benefit British Columbia as a hub for the production of value-added products such as cross-laminated timber and glulam (glulam timber).

“This means that we have access to fiber available from sustainable managed forests. By adding that value, we create an entire industry built on manufacturing, manufacturing and construction. You can increase your inherent value. We are in timber, “she said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8351022/google-wood-building-b-c-mass-timber/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos