



At the first John Cade Invitational on the Mississippi campus, Georgia Institute of Technology women’s tennis Starkville celebrates a final fall tournament with 12 wins between two-round doubles and one-round singles play. have started.

The action began in the morning with doubles and Georgia Institute of Technology was represented by four teams. Ava Hrastar and Kylie Bilchev, who paired for their fourth tournament this fall, won their fifth and sixth wins of the season on Friday. The pair lost only three games between the two games, defeating Xavier’s Imanigraham and Annaloggenberg 6-1 and making a 6-2 decision in the second match between Louisville Chelsea Sawyer and Rhea Barma. did not.

Carol Lee and Kate Sharabra also won twice, winning on the first day. The jacket beat Louisville Sawyer and Berma 6-2, and Xavier’s Graham and Loggenberg with the same score.

Continuing Techs’ powerful show with doubles action, Monika Dedaj partnered with Mahak Jain for the first time this fall to win two wins. Dedaji and Jain made a 6-0 decision to defeat Denver’s Andrea Bertrand / Tatamberger and Louisville Sasha Gorchanuk / Tatiana Simova.

Xavier split the pair’s match on Friday as Rosie Garcia Gross and Sophia Sassoli won 6-2 against Louisville’s Dina Chaika and Tila Richardson. I fell into a fierce match between Xavier and Anna Smith, 7-5.

Play turned into a single action in the afternoon as the jacket saw a win from five courts. Hrastar remained undefeated that day, improving his fall record to 5-2 in a maroon draw against Verma (LOU). The sophomore grabbed the first set 6-2 against Verma, but the Cardinal took the second set 7-5 to even out the match. When Hrastar made a 7-5 decision to claim victory, it all fell on the wire in the final set. Lee, who participated in the maroon draw, defeated Graham (Xavier) 6-1, 6-2 and moved to 5-1 during the season.

In the White Draw, Birchev won his sixth singles win in the fall and routed Denver’s Taylor Melville 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, Jane won the Grade Low of the day, beating Louisville’s Golchanuk 6-2, 6-1.

Garcia Gross closed the Tex Singles victory on the first day with three sets of wins over Memphis Ali Chalyer. After splitting the first two sets, Garcia Gross sealed the victory and claimed the third set was 6-2.

Tech will continue to play in Starkville on Saturday, with one round of doubles and two rounds of singles.

DOUBLESAva Hrastar / Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Imani Graham / Anna Loggenberg (Xavier) 6-1 Ava Fruster / Kylie Birchev (GT) def. Chelsea Sawyer / Rare Bama (Louisville) 6-2 Carolly / Kate Sharabra (GT) def. Chelsea Sawyer / Rare Bama (Louisville) 6-2 Carolly / Kate Sharabra (GT) def. Imani Graham / Annaloggenberg (Xavier) 6-2 Monica Dedazi / Mahakujain (GT) def. Andrea Bertrand / Tatamberger (Denver) 6-0 Monica Dedaji / Mahakujain (GT) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk / Tatiana Simova (Louisville) 6-0 Rosie Garcia Gross / Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Dina Chaika / Tila Richardson (Louisville) 6-2 Blessing Nuises / Anna Smith (XU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross / Sophia Sassori (GT) 7-5

SINGLES Maroon Draw No. 65 Ava Hrastar (GT) def. Rare Verma (Louisville) 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 No. 92 Carol Lee (GT) def. Imanigraham (Xavier) 6-1, 6-2

White Draw Kylie Bilchev (GT) def. Taylor Melville (DEN) 6-3, 6-2

Black Draw Andrea Bertrand (DEN) def. No.94 Gia Cohen (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Gray DrawMahakJain (GT) def. Sasha Gorchanuk (Louisville) 6-2, 6-1 Tamara Racine (MSU) def. Monica Dedaji (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Silver Draw Camille Verden-Anderson (DEN) def. Sophia Sassori (GT) 7-5, 6-3 Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Alisha Reayer 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Playable Saturday Schedule Ava Hrastar / Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Emily Meyer / Alisha Reayer (Memphis) Carol Lee / Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Rachel Krzyzak / Sabina Machalova (Memphis) Rosie Garcia Gross / Sophia Sassoli Ely (Memphis) Monika Dedaj / Mahak Jain (GT) vs. Magda Adaloglou / Chloe Cirotte (MSU)

SINGLESRosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Blessing Nwazuzu (Xavier) Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Dolavee Tumthong (Memphis) Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Emily Meyer (Memphis) Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Dina Chaika (UL) Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Natalie Moyer (GT) XU) No. 65 Ava Hrastar (GT) vs. Emmanouela Antonaki (MSU) Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (Ole Miss) No. 92 Carol Lee (GT) vs. Camilla Romero (Memphis) Mahaku Jain (GT) vs. Monique Woog (Memphis)

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander Surp Foundation is the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations, and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. Yellow by participating in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions and supporting the Support the Swarm Foundation to help Georgia Institute of Technology athletics offset significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19. Help the jacket compete for the highest level of college athletics championships. The Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. For more information on yellow jacket support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Tennis), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-post-strong-start-in-starkville/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos