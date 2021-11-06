FINAL FANTASY Endwalker Gets New Trailer and December 7th Release Date





Originally scheduled for release later this month, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker, the largest expansion pack to date, will arrive a few weeks later on December 7. Director Naoki Yoshida and other development teams will launch new content without interrupting the game.

Square Enix’s 17-year veteran Yoshida is the first to postpone a release date in his announcement, but it’s necessary given how ambitious the endwalkers are. Said that.

[W]The e is tailored to subtle nuances, covering even the best points of the vast and complex story of the last 11 years from the first FFXIV, allowing everyone to fully enjoy their endwalker adventures. I made a firm decision to do so. I have written. Unfortunately, this has resulted in a reduction in the time required for the final quality assurance check due to the time spent on additional improvements.

The FFXIV director continued:

At this rate, there was a great risk that the release date would be reached without ensuring stability as a form of quality, so we decided to postpone the release this time. I also felt that it was not appropriate to release the extension without sufficient stability, as all game worlds are expected to be heavily congested. really sorry.

It was an incredibly small delay, but Yoshida nevertheless deeply apologized and even saw tears during the news-breaking live stream.

Square Enix has also previewed details of what’s coming to Endwalker and subsequent patches for the game in the latest few hours of Live Letter. Here’s a new schedule for upcoming content:

December 3-Patch 6.0 and End Walker Early Access Released December 7-End Walker Officially Released December 21-Patch 6.01 and New Panda Emonium Raid Released January 4 -Patch 6.05 will be released with new gear, Allagan Tomestones, and a savage version of the Pandaemonium raid.

Yoshida also unveiled new VIERA hairstyles, resource collection and creation changes, and spearfishing mini-game overhauls. Players do not have to actually time the harpoon fish to sting. In addition, more roll quests are in progress.

FFXIV was originally launched in 2010 and was a complete disaster. However, Square Enix kept it up and released a restarted version of the game called A Realm Reborn three years later. With dozens of patches and three major enhancements that followed, the game has become the most profitable FINAL FANTASY ever. Endwalker is the culmination of more than a decade of travel. I think fans can wait a few weeks for it.

