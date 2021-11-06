What we all do most with Google Chrome is now much faster





Despite Google’s reputation for privacy breaches, Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world. Google developers are constantly working on improvements and features to keep it going.

At a recent Google Search On event, the company introduced a redesigned search feature and other developments. Among them are ideas and topics that are suggested based on the search you performed. Tap or click here for more information on what’s already here and what’s coming to Google Search.

When it comes to browsers like Big Tech, you have a choice. Chrome is faster and consumes less memory to maintain its advantage, so to speak.

Faster

A recent Chromium blog post revealed that performance has improved, starting with faster searches. When you enter a search in Chromes Omnibox (the search bar at the top of your browser), you’ll see suggestions along with your query, even before you’ve completed the entire word or phrase.

Search suggestions are even faster because Chrome prefetches the search results for the suggestions that are most likely to be selected. Select one of the top candidates to get your search results faster. Google said search results are four times more likely to be displayed in less than 500 milliseconds.

Google notes that this feature only works if Google Search is the default search engine, but other search providers can integrate this feature.

Liner

Chrome’s new memory allocator, Patition Alloc, aims to reduce memory usage without compromising security and performance. The latest update reduces RAM usage on Windows and Android by 22% and is 9% faster in responsiveness.

Chrome OS has reduced browser process memory by 20% and total memory footprint by 15%. This reduces the memory load on the device and at the same time improves browser performance.

More stable

A few years ago, Chrome developers added caching to improve startup time. While improving performance, it also consumes memory and can cause crashes.

Google investigated this issue and found that it was the main cause of shutdown hangs in the browser. This meant that when users shut down Chrome, the cache could freeze or slow down. The cache was deleted and the shutdown hung.

The above improvements have already been implemented, so if you’re using Chrome, give it a try.

