True Digital aims to become an ASEAN technology leader in the next 3-5 years





Natwut is confident that the True Digital Group will be at the forefront of ASEAN’s digital services space in the coming years.

As the digital world expands rapidly, carriers True Corporation rides this surge through its digital arm, True Digital Group, to create innovative solutions and services for the rapidly changing world. I am.

Founded in 2017, the True Digital Group has set an ambitious goal of becoming one of ASEAN’s leading technology companies in the next three to five years.

The group aims to become an innovation hub with a digital ecosystem and has begun working with a wide range of partners.

True Corporation has been operating through technology-driven businesses for many years, thanks to a digital convergence model launched by True Corporation’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, Suphachai Chearavanont. I did.

“Digital convergence was a new business model built over the last decade, but today it has proven to be the right vision and foundation to drive towards digitalization, and is now constantly being used by everyone. It’s making a difference, “said co-president Nathut Amornvivat. Of True Corporation.

Natwut has also been President of the True Digital Group since March 2020.

True’s convergence model has created a corporate business ecosystem that includes digital entertainment, retail, logistics, commerce, media and content, finance and payments, mobile services, high-speed internet, and smart solutions.

“True Corporation or its mobile arm TrueMove H Universal Communication [TUC] It’s not just a telecommunications company. Backed by collaboration between the total digital ecosystem and our partners, we have been a technology company for many years, “says Natout.

Complete ecosystem

Fully owned by True Corporation, the True Digital Group is responsible for all businesses and services related to digital technology.

Natwut emphasized that the mission of the True Digital Group is to provide customers with the best digital experience while differentiating their business from their rivals.

“We see the big picture of consumer demand and implement services through a complete ecosystem,” he said.

The company aims to transform traditional services such as electronic payments, lending platforms and telemedicine to provide optimal benefits to customers from digital services.

“Telecom networks are just tube-enabled services, but digital services and solutions provide tools for the digital lifestyle,” says Nathut.

True Digital Group has become a core source of revenue for True Corporation in terms of digital services and solutions.

“Our ecosystem consists of digital and enterprise solutions, new businesses, and global digital services through 5G solutions for content, entertainment, data analytics, mobile content, telemedicine, agriculture, and vertical industries. “I have,” he said.

True Digital Group’s well-known services include the True ID platform, which provides entertainment content and privileges to True customers.

Users can create content through the platform and earn revenue on a revenue-sharing basis. TrueID is currently the leading video content platform with 30 million active users per month.

The True Digital Group also launched telemedicine services in early 2020, when the Covid-19 outbreak began in Thailand to meet the demand for healthcare services.

It also supports agriTech, which includes an eartag sensor system for monitoring cattle behavior and health, reducing monitoring costs and increasing productivity.

The project has expanded its reach to poultry farms and poultry farms with artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The group supports retailers and provides unmanned stores with heatmap surveillance cameras for product management.

The group used data analytics to support credit scoring for TrueMoney’s lending services and deployed the True Smart Living app for smart home operating systems.

Data analysis

According to Natwut, data analytics is one of the key technological frontiers in the new economy as it can lead to new services and serve other businesses.

True Corporation has a competitive advantage over other players because it can retrieve data from direct customer interactions and browsing on digital platforms.

The data is useful for vertical business and partner operational and marketing approaches.

True Digital Group offers GeoPulse, a marketing insight solution that uses highly accurate location-based insights into consumer density, and the ability to cross-reference with consumer profiles, product interest segments, and other big data insights. Is equipped with.

The group’s mission at the frontier of data analysis is to transform data into a valuable source of internal processes, enabling them to generate revenue for stakeholders.

According to him, other digital service providers may pioneer products and solutions, but still lack a complete ecosystem from the vertical sector. A complete ecosystem can bring optimal benefits to consumers.

True also has a True Digital Park as a 5G innovation hub, a True Digital Academy to build new talent, and a True data center and cloud services that can support a complete ecosystem.

“We have a strong belief in partnerships and a complete ecosystem and can bring decisive benefits to our customers through innovative platforms,” says Nathut.

5G TECH

Natwut emphasized that 5G technology will be the core connection for the next three to four years.

TUC is currently implementing Mobile Edge Computing (MEC). This is a type of edge computing that extends the capabilities of cloud computing by bringing it to the edge of the network.

By shifting the load of cloud computing to individual local servers, MEC reduces congestion on mobile networks, reduces latency, and improves the quality of the end-user experience.

MEC brings the cloud closer to 5G networks to speed up and reduce latency. This can benefit various segments such as remote surgery and esports.

He said it is still difficult to predict when 5G technology will have a decisive impact on the business ecosystem.

Mass adoption of 5G technology can be expected in 2022, but manufacturing could also be a major adopter of competitive advantage.

The concept of convergence begins with fixed broadband and mobile services and extends to all True business units that extend beyond the current digital ecosystem to True Point privileges for driving towards shopping, technology and data operations. Brings benefits.

“Without a leader who strongly promotes the right mission, the group would not have reached this stage today,” Natout concludes.

