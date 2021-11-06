Minute Media Celebrate 10 Years of Digital Storytelling





LONDON-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Minute Media, the world’s leading technology company promoting digital content brands, has announced its 10th anniversary. Founded in Israel in 2011, Minute Media has been building innovative products and services to solve the challenges of the ever-evolving digital content industry for the past decade. Rooted in technology and focused on video engagement and reach to viewers, the Minute Medias Voltax technology platform enhances the Minute Medias portfolio of dozens of digital publishers and owned content brands, including the global football platform 90min. , This also celebrates 10 years of storytelling. Year.

Minute Media looks through a global lens to build products and services for digital content businesses and creators that redefine the way stories are told and experienced by enthusiastic viewers around the world. Since its inception, the company has focused on transforming its ecosystem of content creation, audience development, user engagement, and commercialization through continuous innovation of our technology platform, Voltax. To date, Minute Media has funded more than $ 200 million from leading investors such as Battery Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Dawn Capital, Qumra Capital, Gemini Ventures, Hamilton Lane, Vintage Partners, Anson Funds, Union Tech, Remagine Ventures and Fan Duel. Was procured. ProSieben and Wynn Resorts. Since December 2018, the brand has seen c. Average monthly video views across the platform increased by 400% and revenue increased. c. 100% every year since 2015.

In 2021 alone, Minute Media released industry-leading tools and launched a variety of global brand campaigns and partnerships focused on attracting fans of purpose-driven content brands. The results are as follows.

New Voltax Video extensions and partners have been announced. It’s a comprehensive online video platform that provides publishers with a suite of video technology tools designed to expand engagement, content, audience, and monetization. Minute Media has deepened its Voltax Site platform partnership with FanDuel and announced a new content marketing and platform partnership with WynnBet. Launched in Japan and Brazil, Players Tribune has expanded athlete storytelling in the large sports markets around the world. Minute Media has expanded its footsteps in the world of sports betting through the launch of its first sports betting content platform, BetSided. In an ongoing effort to amplify the world’s most passionate football voice, 90min has secured an official content partnership with the British women’s football team and Major League Soccer.

Minute Media Founder and CEO Asaf Peled empowers global publishers, content creators and brands through the innovative products we build and stories of diverse sports and cultures since the founding of Minute Media 10 years ago. It was an incredible journey to give. Minute Medias’ technology-driven approach to publishing and its continued focus on strategic acquisitions, sports betting partnerships and innovative video experiences are key to global growth as well as partners. We look forward to what the next decade will bring to the company as we continue to evolve and move the industry forward.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading technology and digital content company. Voltax, our unique video and multimedia publishing platform, creates and distributes third-party publishers and advertisers, as well as unique sports and cultural content brands such as The Players’ Tribune, FanSided, 90min, DBLTAP and Mental Floss. Promote consumption and monetization. And big lead. As of September 2021, the company is ranked as one of the top three properties in US sports video viewership and US sports reach, according to Comscore. For more information, please visit www.MinuteMedia.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005853/en/Minute-Media-Celebrates-10-Years-of-Digital-Storytelling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos