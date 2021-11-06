Google Maps shows the brutal World War II battlefield where hundreds were killed in hand-to-hand combat





The Battle of Attu in 1943 was a two-week bloody military operation on Attu Island, Alaska, which included heavy bombing and the killing of thousands of Japanese soldiers by the US military.

Reddit users shared a Google Maps view showing the craters left by bombardments and artillery during the fierce battle between the U.S. and Japanese forces in World War II (

Image: Google)

Google Maps users have found the wreckage and wreckage of the fierce battle of World War II, which killed thousands.

Aerial images show a series of terrain in western Alaska with a depressed crater left by artillery at the Battle of Attu, where thousands of US and Japanese troops died in 1943.

Next to the hole are an airplane parking space, a runway, a taxiway, and an aircraft stand.

Prior to the bloody battle, the Imperial Japanese Army ruled the island and built an airfield at strategic locations.

The U.S. military eventually regained Attu Island after blasting its enemies during a brutal two-week bombing operation.

The battle ended when hundreds of Japanese troops were slaughtered in hand-to-hand combat after breaking through the U.S. military front in the “Banzai Charge.” ..

During the battle, 550 U.S. forces were killed and 2,800 Imperial Japanese Army were killed (

image:

Getty Images)

The island is at the westernmost tip of Alaska, in the middle of the Bering Sea.

The Arctic conditions in the region have helped protect the area and have become one of the best specimens of the World War II battlefield.

This site was discovered by Reddit user ameris_cyning who posted an image on the discussion site Google Maps subreddit.

The image shows the wreckage of the battlefield airfield and taxiway (

image:

Getty Images)

“The bombing and artillery craters are still visible from the 1943 Battle of Attu at the airfield under construction by the Japanese,” they wrote.

Fellow users were surprised at how well the fields were preserved.

One comment: “You can see not only the craters, but also the outlines of runways, taxiways, and airplane stands.”

Another addition: “Many abandoned AA emplacements and destroyed planes still remain from the campaign.

“I’m crazy about how close the war is to the US soil, but many don’t know about it.”

The situation in the Arctic Circle in the region helped maintain the bloody battle scene (

image:

Getty Images)

Another user said the image gave him the American term for goosebumps, “chicken skin.”

Battles are known as one of the forgotten battles of war.

Japan was strategically located from the west coast of the icy region and was located in the North Pacific, so it invaded Kisaka, another Alaskan island from Attu Island.

In a 19-day bombing operation, the United States counterattacked for control of the island, supported by Canadian fighter-bombers.

The small island was eventually captured by the U.S. military after a cannon campaign backed by Canadian bombers (

image:

Google)

During the two weeks of bloody battles before the United States declared the island recapture, 550 US troops were killed.

However, the death toll of the Japanese army was much higher, killing about 2,800 people.

In the final battle, US soldiers broke through the enemy front with human-wave tactics and then killed the Japanese garrison during hand-to-hand combat. This is commonly referred to as the “Banzai Charge”.

The battle ended when most Japanese garrison were killed in hand-to-hand combat after breaking through the enemy line in the final Banzai charge.

Read more Insulate Britain accused of littering roads Read more Britain’s most endangered historic buildings, including William Blake’s cottage, could be lost

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/google-maps-shows-brutal-wwii-25376756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos