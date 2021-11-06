Fast Charging: Google Needs Pixel Mini to Power iPhone 13





This week, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Mobile Editor Max Parker released a definitive review of Apple’s latest small phone and published a review of the iPhone 13 Mini.

For those who missed it, here’s a cliff note: This is very nice. He said that this phone offers all the benefits of the larger iPhone 13’s superior screen, reliable camera, and intuitive software, but with the added benefit of a smaller form factor and longer battery life. I found that there is. What should I not love?

And while many would be happy to hear that the phone is great, the reviews didn’t leave me very positive thoughts. Specifically, why doesn’t Google have a Pixel 6 Mini?

Don’t get me wrong. As mentioned in the Pixel6 Pro review, the Google 2021 flagship phone is great. They offer incredible cameras, stunning variable refresh rate screens, stunning quirky designs, and the AI ​​benefits of Google’s homemade tensor silicon. Without a doubt, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the best smartphones Google has ever made.

What are the only drawbacks? Both are pretty big, the Pro size is 6.7 inches, and the base Pixel 6 is still quite 6.4 inches. I lamented that most companies haven’t had a small form factor phone on the market for quite some time, with the exception of the iPhone 13 Mini other than Apple and the Zenfone 8 from Asus. Ten years.

In fact, not everyone wants a huge phone. Many people want a top-end camera phone that’s small enough to be comfortable with one hand, or a flagship feature, but a skinny jeans-friendly form factor.

This was apparent the moment I handed the Pixel 6 to the other half. Two minutes later on the phone, she gave a casual verdict. I love the camera, but it’s too big. Do you want to make a small camera? She is one of the many people who express this feeling when I show the new Pixel 6.

Why Google didn’t discover this trend when Apple had nailed it for the past three years-plus is sad. Hopefully Google will wake up and release a new version, potentially Pixel 6a, that hits this sweet spot. However, there are no credible rumors that this will happen soon, and small phone enthusiasts who prefer Android over iOS may have to wait until next year to get what they want.

