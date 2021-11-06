The $ 599 Pixel 6 only killed a $ 1,000 smartphone: the real victim of Google’s flagship killer





revolution

“A very important change in the way people do things.”

revolution. Sociopolitically speaking, these events usually call for changes in the way a country governs. Historically, they are often accompanied by violence and war, but they can be peaceful and quiet. Castro’s long-term to overthrow the Cuban government, a Frenchman trying to turn France into a republic, as when a 15-year-old girl spent her school days outside the Swedish parliament and called for action on climate change. Plans, or protests against the environment in Greta Thamberg, these events can leave a mark and change the way we approach our lives. The Industrial Revolution is a good example of the historical change in our way of doing things. The first Industrial Revolution (1765) came in the form of mechanization when the steam engine was invented. We have begun automating processes that once required manual labor. The Second Industrial Revolution (1870), considered the most important to date, saw the birth of cars and planes, despite major advances such as the telephone (wink, wink). ..

After that, the Tertiary Industrial Revolution (1969) used not only nuclear power but also home appliances. This was when a computer broke into our home.

“Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution is now, including access to the Internet and the ability to use it to shape the world, including state operations, banking, and facilitating medical development. If interested, Mark Zuckerberg’s concept of metaverse to the virtual real world is also classified in “Industry 4.0”.

However! Let’s talk to the elephant in the room, leaving a little distant history. No, of course, Google’s Pixel 6 smartphones won’t change our world. The iPhone did that already in 2007, and frankly, this article is a breakthrough in other consumer technologies, including the move to Apple’s ARM-based MacBook, which launched its own computing revolution. Probably suitable for.

But in our little “smartphone bubble” we can see a little revolution in everything, and I allow it now. In fact, we’ve already partially considered this topic in this story, but let’s focus on what the Pixel 6 means for users and for Google’s competition. OnePlus: Google’s easiest target could be the first victim of Pixel 6. Undoubtedly, OnePlus is the first company to be the victim of Google’s expensive flagship. Unlike other brands, the relatively young Chinese brands have a decent reputation in Europe and the United States.

From an end-user perspective, OnePlus was built on two key values: selling points.

Oxygen OS. OnePlus’ near-stock Android operating system prioritizes speed and features over rich features, with or without a “flagship killer” price. Although certain “extra” features have been omitted, both of these “features” used to characterize the OnePlus phone, whether or not the grade spec OG OnePlus flagship killer is the OneMinus Coincidence. It’s slowly but steadily becoming a thing of the past. There are currently flagship killer prices reserved for OnePlus midrangers like the Nord 2. This is a great device, but it’s not even sold in the United States. The company is currently manufacturing the “appropriate flagship” at a corresponding price. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale for $ 729 and $ 969, and at these prices the device was already in the phone bracket, which made it unattractive. We’re talking about the Galaxy S21, which went on sale at a lower price than the OnePlus 9, and Apple’s ultra-premium iPhone 13 Pro, which went on sale for an additional $ 30 compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro. If you’re a small brand overhauled, it’s not the perfect company to join. The $ 599 Pixel 6 and the $ 899 Pixel 6 Pro make the OnePlus phone look overpriced. It’s not even a fair comparison. Perhaps that’s why OnePlus responded quickly by lowering the price of mobile phones around the world, just three days after Google’s Pixel 6 series went on sale. By chance? Samsung: Too big to fail or too confident to prosper-Speaking of Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE and S22 Samsung, it’s fair to continue the Korean brand. Samsung is in better shape than OnePlus and has never promised a “flagship killer”, so let’s go with a case-by-case approach: Galaxy S21FE Samsung’s $ 699 Galaxy S20FE is unbelievable for money Provided a good value. In a way, the aggressive pricing reminded me of the OG OnePlus, but with the addition of IP ratings and wireless charging. Extra charges are usually reserved for more expensive phones. The phone was also a commercial hit. It didn’t reach Apple-level sales, but it was enough to ax Samsung the Note and convince Samsung to continue its fall launch.

Due to many events such as a global chip shortage, the Galaxy S21 FE was not launched on time. It will be available in January 2022, a month earlier than Samsung’s S22 flagship, in the second week of February. The S21 FE is expected to offer a plastic build, but in a way that goes below Samsung’s own premium flagship phone, it’s as great as its predecessor. Again, it’s confusing, but it’s not a topic today.

Galaxy S22 Next, the Galaxy S22 series is expected to be the next logical step for the S21. The bezel has been thinned and the camera has been improved, but the Galaxy spirit is about the same, but with a new chip. By the way, unfortunately, Exynos seems to power all phones except the Galaxy S22 phone in the United States. It’s up to you whether it’s a blunder. GalaxyS22Ultra This is interesting because it’s clearly not directly compared to Google’s Pixel 6. That’s why the Pixel 6 Pro exists. The S22 Ultra is expected to cost at least $ 1,199, which is $ 300 more than the $ 899 Pixel 6 Pro.

I have been using Pixel 6 Pro for about a week now. This isn’t my favorite phone, but I’m confident that it will struggle with Samsung’s upcoming flagship product. Of course, if you decide whether to choose Galaxy or Pixel in the first place, that’s it.

But in a nutshell, the S22 Ultra has to be very special to justify being $ 300 more expensive than the Pixel 6 Pro. See the Google Pixel 6 Pro review for more information. Peter considers the Pixel 6 Pro to be “the best money you can buy on your Android smartphone,” and I can’t dispute it. Nothing beats value proposition. Apple: The Pixel 6 is scary, but the iPhone is safe. After all, Apple is preparing the iPhone SE Plus in the spring of 2022. This is expected to have the same price tag as $ 399. The previous two SE iPhones, but don’t be surprised if they come with old screen technology and a camera. Aside from the midrange iPhone SE, Apple’s iPhone 13 isn’t in the same price range as Google’s Pixel 6, but that’s just for it. $ 100 cheaper than the premium Pixel 6 Pro. However, because Apple is Apple, the iPhone has already won this battle, regardless of price or specifications. iPhone is iPhone. If someone has an iPhone and wants a new phone, they rarely escape from the walled orchard. Very rare. Especially if you’ve tasted the fruits of your iPad or Mac. Pixel 6: Is it the most important smartphone for the smartphone industry for some time? So let’s answer the question! Did the Pixel 6 kill the $ 1,000 flagship? Well, I don’t know yet. But let’s work with what we have.

If you ignore everything else and focus on value, yes! It’s a flagship killer! Finally, a phone that somehow fits this vague term perfectly. However, the Pixel 6 covers all the basics and can be considered a true flagship phone that makes you spend money on the most premium flagships. I’ll explain why in a slightly more unorthodox way. please…

Welcome to Martin’s “Don’t be shocked with Pixel 6 …” show. Don’t be shocked if your aunt Pixel 6 has some features dedicated to the jealous Pixel. Magic eraser, action pan, long exposure using AI, astrophotography? Not an iPhone. Not even in the Galaxy. And that’s just a glimpse of Pixel’s special AI power. Don’t be shocked if the Pixel 6 charges faster than Samsung or Apple’s most expensive phones-it comes with faster charging. The Pixel 6’s battery is slightly smaller, which means it consumes more battery power. Finally, don’t be shocked if the Pixel 6 spins your head more than an iPhone that looks like an iPhone. Kinda Coral Pixel 6 looks amazing. At least from behind. Then SortaSunny’s 6Pro looks like it belongs to a jewelry store. Not all flowers. After using both Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for a few days, we can see that: Not as premium as the highest quality of Apple and Samsung. It does not support the video recording function of iPhone. It’s far from compact. They’re huge They don’t last longer than the iPhone 13 Pro Max-this is the king of batteries for a reason They don’t get 5 years of OS updates but all of this is easy to ignore when you return to the price .. Oh, the price! At this point, it’s very difficult to nominate a better cell phone duo. The Pixel 6 is unrivaled at $ 599. The Pixel 6 Pro is also easy for anyone looking for an ultra-premium flagship at a reasonable price.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 Ultra does not fit this description perfectly, nor does the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These are expensive phones. If the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the same as the S21 Ultra, you can literally buy two Pixel 6s at the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This could only have been revolutionary if Google sold the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in more than 9-12 countries.

This story was inspired by Larry vand, a Phone Arena user since 2011. Thank you for your feedback and 10 years of membership.

This story was inspired by Larry vand, a Phone Arena user since 2011. Thank you for your feedback and 10 years of membership.

