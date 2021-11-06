Brazil Raises $ 8.4 Billion in 5G Bidding





Brazil aims to leverage fifth-generation mobile technology to accelerate the development of the industrial and agribusiness sectors and bring ultra-fast Internet to 213 million mobile phones.

Brazil has raised $ 8.4 billion in investment and licensing fees in an international bid to build and operate one of the world’s largest 5G data networks, Fabio Faria praised “great success” on Friday. rice field.

The final result was $ 46.8 billion ($ 8.4 billion), slightly below the government’s forecast of $ 9 billion.

However, Faria was fine at the end of the two-day auction and said at a press conference that the results “exceeded all expectations.”

The winning bid was made to companies, including Tim, a local subsidiary of Telecom Italia. Brazilian unit of the Spanish group Telefonica. Claro owned by Carlos Slim’s American Mobile, a major player in the Mexican telecommunications industry.

Six new entrants to the Brazilian market will also win the bid and become a mobile provider. This should intensify competition and benefit consumers.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, is leveraging so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to accelerate industrial and agribusiness sector development and bring ultra-fast Internet to 213 million mobile phones. is.

The bid, which attracted a total of 15 bidders, was for 20 years against the right to build and operate various “blocks” of the frequency spectrum.

Brazil also proposed the development of another network reserved for government communications.

The bid for the latter excluded all equipment from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, the target of alleged US espionage detaining Brazil, and overcame the turbulent technical conflict between Beijing and Washington.

The two major world powers are also Brazil’s largest trading partners, and Brazil has been under pressure from both sides over the basic rules of 5G networks.

Therefore, we postponed the bid from the beginning of 2021 as originally planned.

Despite the postponement, analysts agreed with Faria that the bid was successful for Brazil.

“It was an absolute success,” said Marcos Ferrari of Conexis Brasil Digital, a group of five bidding companies.

“There was a lot of appetite from the market,” he told AFP.

Eduardo Tude, head of consultancy Teleco, said the bid benefits both established mobile providers and new entrants to the Brazilian market.

“On the one hand, current operators have the spectrum needed to develop 5G with the required bandwidth. On the other hand, there was space for new players. It’s a very positive development. “He said.

Connected tractor, telemedicine

President Jair Bolsonaro called the bid “historic” on Thursday and began bidding in Brasilia with the iconic bang of the auctioneer Hammer.

Brazil’s 5G technology ranges from connected tractors and crop surveillance drones for the booming agricultural sector to self-driving cars and telemedicine to bridge the infrastructure gaps of vast South American countries. We want to open up new horizons in the economy.

“Consumers won’t make much of a difference, except for faster movie and video download times, but from an industry perspective, this is entirely new to factories, agribusiness and production. It will open up reality, “Ferrari said.

Minister Faria said the introduction of 5G would have a “significant impact” on Brazil’s economic growth over the next decade.

Winners must deploy services in Brasilia and 26 state capitals by August 2022.

Other cities with more than 30,000 people can expect service between 2025 and 2028.

The bid also featured a project to expand and upgrade Internet access in remote areas along highways and in public schools in countries that are not yet accessible to 40 million people.

Brazil launches 5G bid and seeks $ 9 billion investment

2021 AFP

Quote: Brazil received 84 on November 6, 2021 from https://techxplore.com/news/2021-11-brazil-bn-5g-tender.html in a 5G bid (November 6, 2021) Raise $ 100 million

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2021-11-brazil-bn-5g-tender.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos