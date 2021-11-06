My vision: innovation and technology





November 7, 2021 | 12:00 am

Twenty-six years ago, I was fortunate enough to experience this wonderfully beautiful country, its culture, and its people as Deputy Chief of Mission to the Israeli Embassy in Manila. This time, as the Israeli Ambassador, I am pleased to be back to close the circle.

Historically, our close bilateral relations have been President Quezon’s Open Door Policy and the 1947 United Nations, which saved the lives of 1,300 Jewish refugees who fled the horrors of Nazi Germany before the 1942 Holocaust. It is shaped by two major events: the support of the Philippines in. Resolution for the establishment of a modern state of Israel. In the face of opposition, the Philippines was the only Asian country to vote in favor of establishing Israel as a Jewish home. We are always grateful for these actions by the Philippines.

Since then, Japan’s cooperation and partnerships have become more diverse and mature.

MASHAV, Israel’s international development cooperation organization, gives the Philippines the highest priority. Over the years, thousands of Filipino professionals have participated in Israeli capacity building programs. Hundreds of Israeli technical experts have visited the Philippines to set up demonstration farms and training centers and have contributed to a wide range of development initiatives and projects in various areas. Each year, 400 young Filipinos receive a 12-month training program on modern agricultural practices. It aims to strengthen the technical skills of Filipino professionals to develop the agricultural sector. We plan to launch a long-term project that will also contribute to national sustainability and the fight against climate change.

Israel stood by the Philippines in an emergency, including sending a field hospital and a team of experts to assist after the devastating effects of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has sent a team of health professionals and medical devices to the Philippines. We also vaccinated more than 30,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW), diplomats and students in Israel.

Dedicated Filipino caregivers working in Israel today have become an integral and valuable member of our society and families. We are pleased to have an intergovernmental collective bargaining agreement in place to protect intergovernmental rights.

In the tourism industry, Philippine Airlines hopes to soon operate direct flights to Israel, increasing travel and work opportunities. This is the most effective way to promote a person-to-person relationship.

Our cooperation on defense is very intimate and intimate. It is essential and important to the security and security of both countries. In trade, we do a lot, but we can do more. We haven’t even hurt the surface of our potential.

Extensive cooperation on the great potential of defense and trade has led Israel to open a defense and trade office in Manila in 2020. In the same year, the Davao-based Honorary Consulate of Mindanao was established in addition to the existing Consulate in Cebu. These represent Israel’s strong interest in the Philippines.

Over the next few years, the embassy will focus on promoting Israeli technology and innovation. Although Israel is a small country, it is a global hub of innovation, entrepreneurship and technology in so many areas such as climate technology, agricultural technology, wa technology, health technology, fin technology and cyber technology.

Innovation and technology are present, not future. Developing more cooperation between the two countries in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way is one of my main goals. It requires government guidance and support, which must be combined with private sector investment and involvement. We hope that we can make a small contribution to the friendship between the Philippines and Israel for peace and prosperity.

* * *

Ilan Fluss is the Ambassador to the Philippines of Israel.

