Gmail Warning: Google is making major changes to your email account





Sending emails to friends and family using Gmail can significantly change your account in the next few days. Earlier this year, Google announced that it would switch millions of users to a new, more secure way to log in to their accounts, and now this upgrade seems imminent.

Google has asked users to use the new two-step verification system this month, and is flooded with reports that some accounts will be renewed from November 9th.

Two-step verification is a great way to be more secure because you need more than a password to access your account.

When you try to log in to your inbox, you have to enter the usual secret phrase, but Google usually sends a second message to your phone to see if you’re actually trying to log in. increase.

Google elaborated on the decision to enable this security update: “Personal information in your online account is valuable to hackers. Password theft is the most common way your account is compromised.

“For example, fraudulent messages and look-alike sites often trick people into sharing passwords. Scams that steal these passwords are common and can even be tricked by experts.

“Signing in with both your password and the second step on your cell phone protects you from password-stealing scams. Even if someone gets your password online, that person won’t have your cell phone. Hmm.”

There’s no official word from Google about when all users need to switch to a two-step verification process with a US company. It simply means that individual users will be notified 7 days before the changes are implemented.

Last month, Google confirmed that it wanted more users to have this additional security by the end of 2021 and said, “By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-register an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV.” Said.

According to Android police, some users are beginning to receive emails explaining that they will soon need more than a password to access their emails.

This suggests that Google is preparing for a great impetus for everyone to move to this new login method, whether they like it or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/1517380/Gmail-warning-Google-update-2-step-verification The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

