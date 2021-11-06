Bell Canada returns to profitability as earnings reach pre-pandemic levels





Bell Canada’s total revenue and adjusted EBITDA have returned to pre-pandemic Q3 2019 levels, according to Mirko Bivic, President and CEO of Canadian Cable Operators.

In a financial call with analysts this week, Bibic said, “Carrier consolidated service revenue is 3.6 from last year, despite ongoing COVID-related headwinds affecting wireless roaming, business wired customer spending and media advertising. It increased by% and EBITDA increased by 4.2%. ”

Bell Canada’s net profit also increased by nearly 10% in the third quarter to $ 813 million.

In addition, Bell Canada plans to meet its 2021 network expansion target and invested $ 1.2 billion in new capital in the third quarter. This is a 12% year-on-year increase in spending on direct fiber and fixed wireless connections, with operators expanding mobile 5G coverage in preparation for the goal of launching 5G coverage in more than 70% of Canada’s population. However, we are developing a radio that supports 3.5 GHz. Bell Canada introduced fiber internet to 52 small communities in Manitoba, Ontario, Cubec, and the Atlantic, and to Bell 5G in several states this quarter.

In the third quarter, Bell Canada aggregated a total of 266,919 net subscribers to wireless mobile phones, mobile connected devices, retail Internet and IPTV. This is an annual increase of 10%. The carrier said it had 136,464 mobile phone net subscriber activations, 115,000 new net postpaid mobile subscribers, and a 46% increase in postpaid subscriptions.

Bell Canada also marked the lowest postpaid churn in the third quarter: 0.93%. The company brought in 33,000 new IoT subscriptions and 22,000 new prepaid mobile device customers. This is “the best quarterly result of the past year,” Bibic added. Wireless services revenue increased 5% and ARPU increased 2.3% in the third quarter.

Bell Canada’s Bell Wireline service continues to expand, despite a 25% reduction in wireless service prices and inflation across the Canadian market since September 2019, according to Bibic.

“Looking back at wired, it’s a very strong quarter from RGU. [revenue generating unit] We expect to add 34,000 new net retail customers, more than 2.5 times last year, “Bibic said.

Bell Internet added 66,000 retail net customers, up 5% compared to the third quarter of 2020. BellCanada’s streaming TV platform, Crave, has also increased its subscriptions by 5% compared to last year, and its direct streaming platform subscriptions have increased by 33%. This, coupled with the expansion of operators’ CTV AVOD products and their SAMTV sales tools, increased digital revenue growth by 32% in the third quarter.

Bell Canada is also responding to the projected increase in digital advertising spending in Canada on internet and social media platforms. According to the company, 22% of Bell Media’s revenue came from digital media. Overall, media revenue increased by nearly 15%.

However, product revenue was hit, down nearly 14% year-over-year due to “decreased upgrades and more Bring Your Own Device customer combinations.” LeBlanc partially condemned “the constraints of handsets in the global supply chain.”

Bell Canada also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Network operators said on October 15th World Climate Action Day that they had saved 71 kilotons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions since 2008 and purchased 175 electric vehicles in operation by the end of 2021.

