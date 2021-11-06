Space 2.0. Where will the next wave of technology take us?





Expectations are one of the greatest gifts of life. Few things give us great joy. It’s always there — every minute, every hour, every day.

It explains my love for exploration and space travel from an early age.

Looking at John Glenn’s spacecraft minutes before taking off from Cape Canaveral in 1962, I remember not being able to sit still when he became the first American to orbit the Earth. It was exactly the same feeling I felt before Neil Armstrong made his huge leap for mankind seven years later.

At that time, I never imagined that the average person in my life might be given the opportunity to take a space vacation. But last month, seeing William Shatner jump into space at Blue Orion was a milestone for space travel.

Astronaut Steve Smith

As much as many of us want to rake rockets into space from our travel bucket list, it’s not space travel expectations that most excite former San Jose astronaut Steve Smith about the future of the space industry. .. Or me. There is a good reason.

It’s the potential for new technologies that improve our lives. And the role that the Bay Area can play in achieving them.

Our belief in the ability of technology to power the good of the world has been hit hard in recent years. Yes, creating a vaccine to combat COVID-19 could be one of the major developments of this century. However, the negative impact of social media on the health of democracy and the ongoing invasion of privacy by tech companies has severely damaged the reputation of the tech industry. According to studies, public confidence in the industry’s largest companies has plummeted, with less than half of Americans currently trusting Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon for their personal data.

The advent of what is called Space 2.0 offers the valley new opportunities to create new companies and technologies that will help solve some of our biggest challenges. And rebuild that slack reputation.

“It was through exploration that we always discovered something we didn’t expect,” Smith said. “That’s why we need to return to the Moon and why we need to go to Mars. When we go to space, we discover new technologies that help life on Earth.”

Smith grew up in San Jose, attended Leland High School, and holds two Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degrees and an MBA from Stanford University. He flew on four Space Shuttle missions and performed seven EVAs, including five to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA spins off more than 2,000 life-changing commercial products on the planet, including computer mice, cell phone cameras, ear thermometers, air purifiers, the use of satellites for long-range communications, and scratch resistance. He states that he created it. Lens and firefighter gear.

Smith is most excited about the potential to develop technologies to save the planet from the effects of climate change.

“There is this awe-inspiring moment when astronauts go to space,” Smith said. “Looking back at the earth, it’s gorgeous, but it’s also an island in the vast ocean. You need to be kind to it.

“Now we really lack respect for the planet. It’s unbelievable. People buy more than they need and accumulate more goods than experience. We are on the planet. You need to focus on taking care. Space exploration clearly does better in all areas of the climate and helps turn the tide (by what we are doing on our planet). Give us an opportunity. “

Space technology is improving the ability to detect the impact of human activity on climate change. And they are working on creating satellite broadband that provides Internet access to the most remote rural areas on the planet.

Overall, investment in private space companies has exceeded $ 10 billion this year, setting a new industry record. Economists predict that the global space industry could generate more than $ 1 trillion in revenue by 2040.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are not the only ones investing in the world of space exploration. Dozens of space technology startups are scattered throughout the Bay Area, including Spin Launch in Sunnyvale, Leo Labs in Menlo Park, and Astra in Alameda.

The night Armstrong first walked on the moon, famous CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite said: .. “

For me, I love the expectations of where this new wave of innovation will take us.

