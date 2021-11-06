Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which will take the Android throne?





The Google Pixel 6 Pro is finally here, bringing a two-tone end to flagship phones at the end of a busy year.

That year, of course, began with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It was the formidable tonesetters that most of the subsequent rival releases didn’t match.

Will Google Pixel 6 Pro work better? That’s what we’re trying to find here. Having spent some time on Google’s latest premium phones, we are in a privileged position to call a clear winner.

Price and availability of Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Pixel 6 Pro was released on October 28th. Prices start at $ 899 / £ 849 / A $ 1,299 for the 128GB model. There are also 256GB variations and 512GB for some color variations.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra arrived on January 29, 2021. Prices start at $ 1,199 / £ 1,149 / AU $ 1,849 for the 128GB model. The price of the 256GB model is $ 200 / £ 200 / AU $ 300 higher, and the 512GB model represents another such bump.

Given the era of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the fact that you can probably find a good deal right away, it’s clear that the Pixel 6 Pro is the cheapest of the two.

Best deals on Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed) Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Design

The 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm and 228g Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the heaviest mobile phones on the market. The Pixel 6 Pro is very similar to the 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm and 210g, but very close.

Both phones have a unique look and I am grateful. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was an early candidate for this year’s smartphone design. Of course, it was easy to say when it was virtually the first phone of the year, but its appearance lasted very well.

Its plunging camera module remains Samsung’s signature, but the review unit’s matte phantom black finish remains a stealth favorite.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Future) Image 2/2

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, takes an impressive two-tone approach, splitting the color palette into a top strip and a main rear panel.

Dividing these into two halves is Google’s view of an oversized camera module that is neither subtle nor fluid like Samsung. Nevertheless, its full-width nature guarantees that the phone will not shake when laid flat. This is a bonus.

Both phones have the IP68 rating you’d expect from a real flagship phone these days, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, and an aluminum frame. Both have a slightly curved display.

Perhaps the look of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will dominate here. It may be heavy, but its design is less split and fluid than the face-to-face Pixel 6 Pro siblings.

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Display

This is just around the corner. Both phones have a large, crisp OLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen is 6.8 inches and slightly larger. However, the screen size of the Pixel 6 Pro is 6.71 inches, and the difference is negligible.

Both OLEDs can run simultaneously with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a quad HD resolution. Both employ LTPO technology to adjust the refresh rate according to the task and extend battery life.

With the claimed peak brightness of 1,500 nits, the Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to be much brighter than the Pixel 6 Pro’s 800 nits. In most everyday situations, both look bright enough, but Samsung could dominate in these extremely sunny day scenarios.

It will also give Samsung an edge when it comes to implementing fingerprint sensors. With a 1.7x size increase over previous Samsung phones, it’s much easier to hit than before.

In contrast, the Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint sensor turned out to be a bit hard to hit consistently.

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Camera

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Both of these phones are large on the camera hardware. Samsung’s quad sensor system is guided by a huge 1 / 1.33 “108MP wide sensor with f / 1.8 aperture.

Google uses a chunky 1 / 1.31 inch 50MP wide sensor with an f / 1.85 aperture. This means that the Pixel 6 Pro technically produces larger pixels (1.2µm vs. 0.8µm), but both cameras use pixel binning technology, so such a comparison isn’t particularly useful.

Both phones have a 12MPf / 2.2 ultra-wide sensor, but Samsung captures larger 1.4µm pixels (compared to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 1.25µm).

These two camera systems are further branched in the telephoto product. Google has a single 48MP sensor and 4x optical zoom. Samsung has a pair of 10MP sensors, one with a 3x optical zoom lens and the other with a 10x zoom.

When it comes to zoom-in shots, there isn’t really a contest as Samsung has won the “best telephoto” title. As you can imagine, UltraWide is nip and tack, but each main sensor has its own benefits and quirks.

Google has provided the Pixel 6 Pro with some interesting new software tricks with its custom Tensor chip. Magic erasers are most impressive, at least when they work properly. At best, you can tap to instantly remove unwanted background elements.

As always, as with two good camera phones, many can result in personal tastes about color science. Samsung uses very bright and punchy colors, but Google tends to be cooler and more contrasting.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a pixel-packed 40MP self-camera compared to the 11.1MP equivalent of the Pixel 6 Pro. However, both take decent self-shots.

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications and Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Both of these phones work on custom hardware-or at least the global versions of the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra. In the US and China, Samsung uses off-the-shelf Snapdragon 888.

Otherwise, the Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone to run on Google’s new Tensor chip, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 SoC.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark test, the Pixel 6 Pro had an average multi-core score of 2760. This is a bit inferior to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 3440.

However, in reality, the two cannot actually be separated. Both phones feel fast in everyday use and run all regular apps and games at maximum speed.

Anyway, Google’s choice of the Tensor chip has nothing to do with pure processing grunts. The chip’s machine learning capabilities enable the elaborate camera tricks mentioned above.

One of the things that the Galaxy S21 Ultra definitely has is a storage option. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 Pro only offers 128GB and 256GB options in the UK and US. The Galaxy S21 Ultra adds 512GB options in addition to Australia as well.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also features support for Samsung’s signature S pen stylus. Combined with Samsung’s powerful Notes and PENUP apps, it’s a great tool for taking notes and sketching.

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Software

It is worth mentioning here the different approaches to software. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with pure Android 12, and its bold Material You UI adds color splash and design sharpness. I especially like how to change the system-wide palette to match the wallpaper you choose.

Samsung’s One UI is significantly improved over previous versions, but you can’t compete for aesthetic appeal or perfect cohesion. There is an eternal compromise between two different UI visions (and app provisioning and assistants) that coexist in one space. As a result, the Pixel 6 Pro feels lighter and more honed.

The Pixel 6 Pro is also guaranteed to receive three full software updates, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra is very doubtful. Even so, the Pixel is ahead of the software, as one of them will be featured in the transition from Android 11 to Android 12.

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Battery

Both of these phones are packed in a large 5000mAh battery. This is good given the large 120Hz display and powerful processor.

However, neither phone has great stamina. The battery life of the Galaxy S21 Ultra fits the “firm” description, and if it’s set to at least 1080p / 120Hz, you can continue to use it reasonably all day long. The situation is exacerbated with QHD.

On the other hand, he explained that the battery life of the Pixel 6 Pro is “one of the weak factors” of smartphones. Again, it will last a day of typical usage for you, but pushing it hard will see you struggling. It was not uncommon for reviewers to reach the end of the day, leaving only 10% in the tank.

Neither phone is particularly impressive when charging. The Pixel 6 Pro has a slight edge that supports 30W charging against the 25W of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, rivals such as OnePlus and Xiaomi offer more than 65W.

These rivals are also designed to give you charging bricks in the box, but neither Google nor Samsung do.

Google technically wins at the forefront of wireless charging and supports 23W charging, but only with Google’s own special (and expensive) pixel stand. If not, it’s actually an old-fashioned 12W, less than the 15W of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

remove

With the Pixel 6 Pro, Google made the first truly top-notch smartphone. Its unique design, pure Android 12 software, and competent camera all mark it as a top contender.

But did the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra surprise us as much as it did at the turn of the year? No, it’s not. Samsung phones are a bit tight and cohesive, the culmination of years of repetitive improvements.

Of course, given the price of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you might expect it as much. Since its release in January 2020, it has sold for significantly more money than the brand spanking the new Pixel 6 Pro so far.

The pure value of the Pixel 6 Pro and the elegance of its software can make it a more attractive bet for certain users, even if it’s not a better phone to be honest.

Return to mobile phone

powered by

SORT BY Monthly Cost (Low to High) Monthly Cost (High to Low) Prepaid Cost (Low to High) Prepaid Cost (High to Low) Data (Low to High) Data (High to Low) Carrier (A to Z) Shipping Trader (Z to A) Product Name (A to Z) Product Name (Z to A) Minutes (Low to High) Minutes (High to Low) Text (Low to High) Text (High to Low) Contract Length (Low) From high) Contract length (high to low)

4GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

10GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

15GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

Unlimited data

data:

(Decelerates to a speed of 128 kbps)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

Unlimited data

data:

(Decelerates to a speed of 128 kbps)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

15GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

10GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

4GB data

data:

(Decelerates to 128kbps speed)

Unlimited minutes

call:

Includes calls to MX and CA

Unlimited text

text:

Contains messages to MX and CA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-pixel-6-pro-vs-samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos