Five of Elden Ring’s classes are now in beta





Sadly, PC players can’t play it, but the first closed beta of Elden Ring will start a week from now. For many fans, this is their first chance to try out the long-awaited next game from the creators of Dark Souls. FromSoftware has released five game character classes that players can check in beta.

Dark Souls games typically have 10 character classes to choose from at the start of the game. The total number of Elden Rings is unknown, but as FromSoftware has revealed, at least five character classes will be in beta next week.

The tweet on the official Elden Ring channel (below) seems to show a screenshot of the character creator at the start of the game. You can choose from five Tarnished character types, much like a player chooses from one of the first ten classes. Of each Dark Souls game.

The five Elden Ring classes are:

Warrior Enchant Night Prophet Champion Bloody Wolf

Sure, they all seem to offer a variety of gameplay styles, but I’m personally curious about why the Prophet has wheels around his neck. Probably for the same reason that the game has a sensory pot.

In seven days, these five brave Tarnished cross the sea of ​​fog. # ELDENRINGpic.twitter.com / t7SNykhr3E

-ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 5, 2021

PC players won’t be able to experience the beta, but Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 in a few months, behind the original January release date, but as long as it’s the latest game. Not so bad. When it gets better from the Dark Souls game, it’s not a bad thing. However, it’s a shame that beta isn’t available on PC.

