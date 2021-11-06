Google Pixel 6 seems to be below the expected 30W charging speed





When Google released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google was proud of its device’s fast charging capabilities. Connect your Pixel 6 Series device to a $ 25 30W quick charger that isn’t included in the box and you should be able to take full advantage of your phone’s fast charging speed and charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Everyone can agree that this is an impressive spec, but unfortunately it can be completely impractical.

The Android Authority has tested the fast charging speed of the Pixel 6s. The findings suggest that Google’s spec sheet can be misleading. After trying a 30W charger on the Pixel 6, the Android Authority found that the Pixel 6 wasn’t fully utilizing the charger’s power, reaching a maximum charging speed of 22W.

The Android Authority states that it took about 111 minutes for the charger to fully charge the Pixel 6 Pros 5,000mAh battery with the Adaptive Charging and Adaptive Battery settings turned off. Google is right. The device takes about 31 minutes to charge 50%, but it takes even longer to charge the last 50%.

The charging speed of the mobile phone drops to 12W at 75%, drops to 2.5W when the battery is near full, and it takes an hour to fill the last 15%. It is normal for the charging speed to gradually slow down over time to prevent battery damage and high temperatures, but it is still rare for it to drop to just 2.5W.

The Android Authority compared the charging speed of the 30W quick charger with the 18W power supply unit that Google installed on the old Pixel. The 30W charger shows little improvement in speed, as it takes 121 minutes to charge the Pixel 6 Pro with an 18W charger, which is only 10 minutes slower than a 30W quick charger.

This confirms what we noticed in a hands-on review of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both support fast charging, but pointed out that neither seems to be charging that fast. Also, in line with the results of the Android Authority survey, we noticed that Google has slowed down charging speeds after reaching 80%.

Google does not explicitly state that the Pixel 6 has a charging speed of 30W. The spec sheet states that using a Google 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD3.0 (PPS), both phones will support up to 50% charging in 30 minutes.

But if the Pixel 6 doesn’t take full advantage of the quick charger, it still doesn’t make sense for Google to promote the quick charger. Needless to say, Google encourages users to buy a charger pretending that it really offers ultra-fast charging rates. Is 10 minutes really worth the extra $ 25?

Google will also release a second-generation $ 79 Google Pixel Stand high-speed wireless charger in the near future. Ultra-fast wireless chargers are listed as offering up to 23W charging speeds on compatible Pixel smartphones. This is close to the maximum charging speed of 22W for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s unclear why Google gives more realistic expectations for future wireless chargers rather than 30W quick chargers. I contacted Google for comment on the situation, but didn’t get a reply right away.

