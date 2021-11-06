Google may have misleaded consumers about the charging speed of Pixel 6





Since Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google has stopped bundling free chargers with smartphones. The company has introduced a 30W brick for a new device that sells for $ 25, giving the impression that mobile phones support this charging speed. After all, that’s not the case. The Pixel 6 has a 4,614mAh battery, and the Pro has an even larger 5,003mAh battery. On the Pixel 6 support page, Google claims that a 30W charger can charge the device up to 50% in 30 minutes, which is technically true, but the page omits important details. I am. The Pixel 6 actually charges at 22W.

The 30W charger that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 Duo isn’t getting the most out of it

After the smartphone is connected, I noticed that the message “It will fill up in 2 hours” is displayed, the Android Authority understands that it is the root of the problem, other third party USB Power Delivery PPS chargers etc. Extensive testing of. As an Anker Nano II and Samsung 45W Travel Adapter, we’ve come to the conclusion that the Pixel 6 Duo will charge a bit faster than its predecessor. To be precise, the range of Pixel 6 does not seem to exceed 22W. Only 4w faster than the company’s older phones. Given that the implicitly supported wired charging speed of 30W wasn’t the fastest in the first place, and that the latest generation of batteries are much larger than previous models, that sounds unacceptable. For example, the Pixel 5 has a 4080mAh battery.

In addition, Google has adopted a new USB Power Delivery PPS charging standard, and the 30W charger is PPS compliant, so it’s hard to understand why it’s adopting a new protocol to deliver a small amount of power. ..

Google is very conservative with a charging approach According to the Android Authority, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro averaged 13W throughout the charging cycle and never reached 30W. The test was conducted with adaptive charging and adaptive battery turned off. The Pixel 6 Pro took about 111 minutes to fully charge. By comparison, the Pixel 5, which supports 18W charging, takes about 87 minutes, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which supports a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging, takes just over an hour to refill.

What seems to be happening at first glance is that Google is very cautious about that approach. Fast charging usually uses more power first and then reduces it to maintain a safe temperature. The Pixel 6 seems to maintain a speed of 22W until half of the battery is full. This will take 31 minutes.

After reaching 61%, which takes about 40 minutes, the phone drops to 15W. When the battery is charged to 75% capacity, the power drops to 12W. Almost 63 minutes later, when the phone reaches 85%, the power slowly drops to 2.5W.

Google’s 30W bricks are great for charging the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Using the same Google charger, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be completed in just 62 minutes. Battery tests have shown that the S21 Ultra also lasts longer than the Pixel 6 Pro. Double bumper.

To give it to Google, AA notes that the Pixel 6 Pro didn’t touch the 35C. This was not the case with the S21 Ultra. Also, Google may be conservative to extend battery life. To be on the safe side, the phone has 5 years of security support.

This publication also used the old 18W USB Power Delivery Charger to charge the Pixel 6 Pro. With it, the smartphone took 10 minutes (121 minutes) to fully charge and 9 minutes (40 minutes) longer to half charge.

Regardless of the reason behind Google’s charging approach, the findings must disappoint fans. Not only did Google suggest that the Pixel 6 supports 30W charging, but 22W isn’t suitable for flagship phones. Will beat other best smartphones in 2021.

