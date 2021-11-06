Google radically changes the way medicine is made





Alphabet, to which Google belongs, has announced the establishment of Isomorphic Labs. A new company that aims to take advantage of advances in artificial intelligence to discover new drugs and better understand the biological mechanisms of life.

NASA proposes new ways to search for and classify extraterrestrial life forms

Jess Daz

It was announced by Demis Hassabis, founder and CEO of Isomorphic Labs behind DeepMind, one of the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence laboratories, created to allow neural networks such as AlphaGo to learn independently. I did. Win a World Champion or AlphaFold in a highly complex Chinese Go strategy game.

AlphaFold is actually the bud of Isomorphic Labs. DeepMind’s artificial intelligence has surprised the world by solving the protein folding problem that has been crazy for researchers for 50 years. Amino acid chains can be folded into an almost infinite number of three-dimensional structures, and their final composition is almost impossible to predict. AlphaFold did it with unprecedented accuracy.

Demis Hassabis, co-founder of artificial intelligence startup Deep Mind and Isomorphic Labs (EFE)

As Hassabis himself stated in a press release, this breakthrough is a watershed of artificial intelligence applied in biology. In addition, in July last year, AlphaFold was able to predict the structure of almost every protein in the human body for the first time, prompting expression among scientists such as “paradigm shifts” and “amazing breakthroughs.”

Biology is probably too complex and cumbersome to encapsulate in a simple set of formulas. But Hassabis says biology may prove to be the perfect kind of regimen for the application of AI, as mathematics turned out to be the proper language for explaining physics. ..

Spanish scientists create pump antibodies that slow aging

Omar Cardoudy

The application of this technique allows scientists to identify dysfunctional proteins and thus the causes of some diseases. This information is the key for researchers to significantly accelerate the development of new drugs.

Isomorphic Labs aims to work with various pharmaceutical and biomedical companies to create predictive models that will help us not only create new drugs, but also better understand some of the basic mechanisms of biology. I am.

AlphaGo was the beginning of an adventure between DeepMind and AlphaFold. (Reuters)

As a pioneer in a new field of digital biology, the CEO of Isomorphic Labs looks forward to helping us usher in an incredibly productive new era of biomedical progress. Isomorphic’s mission is to use AI to accelerate development. And finally, we find some cures for some of the most devastating diseases of mankind.

Artificial intelligence is already in use in the field of health. So far, its greatest strength is diagnostic imaging, and with new advances in the field, it is the latest new X-ray method that provides 3D images that are 100 billion times brighter than X-ray images. Hospitals have already been applied to create new atlases of human organs to help us understand our anatomy.

Atlas image of human organs in lungs affected by COVID-19

But this is just the beginning. If climate change and the energy crisis do not bring us back to the 17th century, artificial intelligence analytical capabilities, new clinical diagnostic techniques, and wearable accuracy to continuously monitor vital signs will help us achieve this. Holy Grail of Modern Medicine: Individual Treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elconfidencial.com/tecnologia/novaceno/2021-11-06/google-cambia-manera-crear-medicamentos_3319482/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos