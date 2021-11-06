Pixel 6 series may not actually charge at 30W





The Google Pixel 6 series has recently been launched, redesigned, upgraded camera hardware, and includes Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the latest version of Android, and more. It’s likely to be the best Pixel device for a long time, but it also has problems. There is a number of problem areas for MaterialYou, along with reports of slow fingerprint scanner and ghost dial issues. However, there is another problem. Even though Google sells a 30W charger that went on sale with a mobile phone, the Pixel 6 series may not be able to charge even at 30W.

A report from the XDA forum and a survey by the Android Authority seem to confirm that the Pixel 6 Pro can’t be charged at 30W. The problem is that Google has never actually said that the Pixel 6 series will charge at 30W. Instead, we sell another 30W charger and the box does not include the charger. The reviewers didn’t get a 30W charger from Google, but because it’s USB PD compliant, they charged the device with the 65W charger that came with the OnePlus 9 Pro. It was charged up to 50% in 30 minutes, reaching the peak charging speed that Google thinks, but according to a survey by the Android Authority, the peak speed doesn’t really seem to be 30W.

However, this is a problem. Google doesn’t really say that the Pixel 6 series will charge at 30W. Instead, the company launched a Pixel 6 series charger that can charge at 30W, stating at the bottom of the store page:

The fast wired charging rate is based on the use of a Google 30 W USB-C charger connected to an electric socket. Compatible with USB-PD 3.0 PPS adapter. Actual results can be slow. The adapter is sold separately. Test-based charging speed that drains the device’s battery to 1% and charges it with a Google 30 W USB-C charger. Sold separately. A charging test performed by Google in mid-2021 on pre-production hardware and software using the default settings with the device powered on. Charging speed depends on many factors, including usage during charging, battery life, and ambient temperature. The actual charging speed may be slower.

In fact, according to a survey by the Android Authority, 22W is the maximum up to 50%, but maintains an average of 13W throughout the charging cycle. The Google Pixel 6 series seems to charge to 100% in less than 2 hours, but it takes 30 minutes to charge to 50%. In other words, it takes nearly three times as long as 50% to 100% than it takes from 1% to 50%. Above 50%, the phone seems to reach 15W with about 62% battery capacity. After that, it drops to 12W at 75% capacity. Finally, it reaches 85% charge and the power drops to 2.5W by the time the battery is full.

The slow charging speed of the Pixel 6 series makes it a difficult drug to swallow. I usually respect the dedication to a single standard in USB Power Delivery support, but that’s a bit of a difficult switch. It’s usable, but don’t expect to throw it into the charger for 10 or 15 minutes and run out of battery for a whole day. It gets a little warmer when charged, but not unpleasantly hot. Also, the problem is that there is clearly plenty of room for higher charging speeds without affecting the heat, especially when the percentage of batteries is high. There’s probably nothing Google can really do about the situation, but releasing a 30W charger for phones that can’t even reach 30W is a bit strange and can give users the false impression of charging faster than it really is. there is.

