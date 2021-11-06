You can change the Android 12 square clock on the Google Pixel lock screen





Android 12, the latest version of Google’s operating system, has brought with it many aesthetic and functional changes. The new features are appealing, but the design changes aren’t appealing to everyone.

Android 12 has changed the basic color of the system, the shape / size of the widget, the clock on the lock screen, etc. Reportedly, the new lock screen clock seems a bit confusing for some Google Pixel users.

Android 12’s new lock screen clock design is a problem for some

Some users report that they are very uncomfortable with the new way the clock appears on the Android 12 lock screen.

Apparently, the new design can be a bit confusing and impractical for many, as you can’t tell the time at a glance.

My phone has just been updated, and among other nasty changes I now have a square clock display on my lock screen. I have dyslexia and cannot read the square display. Is there a way to change it?source

Android 12 changes the time layout of the lock screen… .. in a position that is very difficult to read and understand the time in that format. I want to go back to the old way I didn’t hate looking at my cell phone because time made sense … what should I do?source

Users already seem to be very familiar with the Android 11 lock screen clock format. The Android 11 lock screen clock format was more or less classic and easy to use.

However, Android 12 has changed this on Google Pixel smartphones. Currently, lock screen clock designs have huge sizes and specific formats, which makes them difficult to interpret quickly.

There is a workaround for that

If you don’t like the new design of Android 12 lock screen clock, a workaround may help.

Apparently, Android 12’s new “giant clock” will exist unless there is an active notification on the lock screen. When there is an active notification, the clock changes to a smaller format.

Therefore, the workaround is to use an app that keeps notifications active at all times. Google product experts have suggested ideas in response to one of the following reports:

You cannot manually revert to the old one-line H: MM format, but if the phone has active notifications, it will be in that smaller format.

I’m using SignalSpy, an app that tells me how to connect to the internet, such as Wi-Fi or cellular. You have the option to display an icon on the notification line. As long as it’s active, my lock screen will show a one-line clock.sauce

As the report suggests, weather forecast apps may also work with this workaround.

Source It’s unclear if Google will change the design of the watch

It’s not yet clear if Google plans to redesign the lock screen clock in a future Android 12 update. To date, the company has not officially commented on this issue.

I’ll update this article when new updates appear for this issue. On the other hand, you can also check the Issue / Bug tracker for Android 12 on your Google Pixel smartphone.

Update 1 (November 2nd)

09:43 am (IST): If you really don’t like square clocks, check out apps like KLCK that allow you to customize your lock screen. It’s not perfect on Android 12, but it does what it does.

Update 2 (November 3)

09:50 am (IST): If you don’t want to go to the root of the Weather app, you can also use an app called Persistent Notifications that allows you to add notes and to-do lists.

This helps get rid of the huge square clock on the lock screen pointed out by Redditor.

If you don’t constantly need notifications from the weather app, there is an app called Permanent Notifications. The app also allows you to leave notes (or blank messages) as notifications. (sauce)

Update 3 (November 5th)

10:20 am (IST): Ava Lockscreen is another great non-root app that allows you to customize your lock screen with just a few taps. If you’re thinking of replacing your Android 12 lockscreen, download the Ava lockscreen here.

Update 4 (November 6th)

12:20 pm (IST): Incoming is another great lock screen customization application available for free called SoloLocker. The app offers many customization options for fine-tuning your lock screen.

