Google says it’s working on fixing a ghost call issue on the Pixel 6/6 Pro – MobileSyrup





Google has confirmed that it is “aware” of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro ghost call issue and is “working on an immediate fix.”

The search giant confirmed in a statement to 9to5Google that it was working to fix the problem after some reports of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices calling people randomly came out on Friday. .. A thread on Reddit and Google’s Pixel Support Forum claimed that the Pixel 6 phone was calling at midnight without user input.

People speculated that the Google Assistant was the cause of the problem after it was reported that it succeeded in stopping the problem by disabling the assistant on the lock screen. This effectively prevented the phone from becoming active (and therefore calling someone) while the phone was locked.

Google hasn’t confirmed the cause of the problem yet, but Android police founder Artem Russakovskii shared on Twitter that he would launch Assistant and end up calling someone if he didn’t say anything. It’s unclear why this happens, but when the assistant becomes active, it seems to decide to call the contact.

At this point, I started the assistant and didn’t say anything.

A few seconds later, I wanted to call James, so I even asked him “mobile” or “work.” If I had only one number, I was now calling James.

This. Something triggers the assistant, then it decides to call someone on its own. pic.twitter.com/mpc50rpBeg

-Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 5, 2021

Some Twitter users replied to Russakovskii saying they could reproduce the problem. I couldn’t do that with the Pixel 6, but I haven’t had any phantom call issues yet (hopefully it won’t change).

The issue should be resolved soon as Google is working on an “immediate fix”. If you’re suffering from a phantom call, you can temporarily disable the assistant on the lock screen (open the Google app and tap your profile in the upper right corner>[設定]>[Googleアシスタント]>[ロック画面]>[アシスタントの応答を無効にする]Lock screen).

Source: Artem Russakovskii (Twitter), 9to5Google

