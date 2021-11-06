Google Pay Festive Quiz Answers on November 6, 2021





Google Pay, one of India’s leading UPI payment services, participates in Amazon and hosts its own version of the quiz contest. Using Google Pay Festive Quiz, search engine giants are hosting quiz contests on their payment platform. This tests the user’s general knowledge of upcoming festivals and the ongoing cricket season. In particular, this quiz will only be held for a limited time on the Google Pay app.

Google Pay Celebration Quiz Details

As Diwali is imminent and the country is free from the pandemic crisis, major companies are preparing to invest in the festival season. Online retailers Amazon and Flipkart have been offering discounts since last month. Google Pay is currently participating, encouraging users to purchase through payment platforms and earn benefits. Users can also win benefits in the Google Pay Festive Quiz Contest.

Google Pay Celebration Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to today’s Google PayFestive Quiz Contest here. Today, users can earn cashback or discount vouchers, flipkart gifts, gold and other perks by providing the correct answers to these questions. I got a free Audible membership for 4 months.

Question 1: Which of the following is the nickname of Indian cricket player Mahendra Sindoni?

Answer: All of these

Question 2: What’s coming out to zero the first ball you face?

Answer: Golden Duck

Question 3: At bhai dhooj, what are your siblings likely to do with Google Pay?

Answer: Send Shagun to your sister

Question 4: Where is the venue for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2021?

Answer: All options

Question 5: Which of the following countries has never won the T20 World Cup?

Answer: Australia

With Google Pay Festive Quiz, each participant can earn cashback, discount coupons, or Google Pay coupons. Participants will also be able to play the quiz daily from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm daily until November 6, 2021.

The Google Pay Festive quiz is part of the fun wall where participants can earn maximum Rs. The 600 is done by completing 6 different payments including recharge, online seller payments, invoice payments, all seller scans and payments, remittances to friends, and bank transfers. Upon completing these, participants will earn a maximum of Rs. 600 cash back.

