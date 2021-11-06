PABLO AIR builds partnership with Malaysian public sector to gain a foothold in Southeast Asia’s drone delivery market-sUAS News





PABLO AIR recently signed an IBN partnership agreement with Malaysia’s National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) for a drone delivery project. This marks an important milestone in the expansion of the company’s international business. Through the new partnership, PABLO AIR explores the long-term feasibility of drone delivery services with the major goal of establishing a strong foundation in the Southeast Asian market. The deal is a confirmed participant in an empirical drone delivery project that PABLO AIR is due to take place in New York in April 2022 (along with EVA, a US drone station developer) in recent years in the United States. It follows success.

Under the newly signed agreement, PABLO AIR will work with NTIS to provide empirical drone delivery services and pilot delivery services based on the technical and marketing strengths of both organizations. As part of the collaborative efforts set out in the contract, PABLO AIR will also be actively involved in: Software and hardware development. Technology / Technology Onboarding; Integration of day-to-day operational technologies. State-of-the-art drone technology; product evaluation / customized business solution. Target consumer identification and customer access. Exhibitions, trade fairs and other product showcases. Through these and other activities, PABLO AIR is expected to lay the foundation necessary to establish its own drone delivery service in Malaysia.

NTIS is a Malaysian government agency that provides state funding to newly established high-tech companies to test products, services, business models, and delivery mechanisms in real-world environments. NTIS supports the development of innovative solutions at all business stages, including R & D and product preparation for commercialization. Other NTIS partners include DHL, UNDP, GRAB, Microsoft, and AirAsia.

PABLO AIR’s proprietary PAMNet (Pablo Air Mobility Network) is an integrated mobility system for remote real-time control and operation of unmanned mobility devices such as drones, unmanned ground robots, self-driving cars, and self-driving trucks. .. PABLO AIR is currently working to apply PAMNet technology to other areas of business, expanding beyond the area of ​​distribution and delivery services. The company wants to develop a system to monitor and prevent forest disasters such as forest fires, landslides and pest damage. We are also developing software and hardware based on cluster flight technology to host more drone shows.

PABLO AIR CEOKim Young-joon said: “The new partnership with NTIS is proof that PABLOAIR’s technology meets international standards. We will use Malaysia as a starting point for drone delivery services throughout Southeast Asia.”

For more information on PABLO AIR, please visit www.pabloair.com.

About PABLO AIR

Established in 2018, PABLOAIR (www.pabloair.com) succeeded in attracting an investment of 8.5 billion won (US $ 8 million) in the round before Series B in July, and the total investment in the venture is 115. It is 100 million won (US $ 10 million). In 2020, for the first time in South Korea, the company delivered long-distance sea deliveries using two drones at a distance of 80.6 km (50.1 miles). In 2019, the company held the first drone art show in South Korea with 100 drones, followed by about 30 drone art exhibitions with more than 300 drones and fireworks. Uses a proprietary autonomous delivery software solution called Pablo Air Mobility Network (PAMNet)

About Born2 Global Center

Born2Global Center (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its establishment in 2013, Born2Global has set the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the leading government agency in South Korea under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has transformed its startup to expand, engage, equip and connect with the global market.

