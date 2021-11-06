



Americans are naturally proud that their court system is independent and plays an important role in our democracy. However, our courts are also vulnerable and vulnerable and need to be updated. This keeps me up late when I leave the California Supreme Court.

Our courts play a major role in the world’s understanding of American life and the way we govern ourselves. Most American justice is dealt with in state courts, where more than 95% of cases are determined.

Here in California, 2,000 judges serve more than twice as many judges in court as all federal judges, helping to fulfill the promise of equal justice in the United States. We have succeeded in building a system that meets the needs of citizens who speak more than 200 languages.

Despite these successes, our judiciary is far from perfect. Some courts are painstaking and divided along the lines of idealism, making judicial choices more controversial. Many Americans are wondering if our courts can tackle the challenge of providing justice to people of all racial and economic backgrounds.

Our courts also face a variety of practical challenges that affect the quality of justice. Despite increasing acceptance of remote work during the pandemic, the Trial Court is too tied to a physical location. Court decisions are subject to long delays. Courts still rely on awkward technical infrastructure and are burdened by systems that leave so many people with little knowledge of their rights and the means by which they receive legal assistance.

As Americans question their institution’s ability to serve them effectively and people around the world increasingly question democracy, they can strengthen courts with the right combination of innovation and investment. Especially important.

First, courts must increasingly treat remote control as a major, and in some cases, major channel. Courts remain a symbolic setting, but vast nations demand a judiciary suitable for resolving disputes without forcing people to spend more than half a day in transit.

Here in California, San Bernardino County is larger than New Jersey, Connecticut, Road Island, and Delaware combined, and is separated by vast mountain ranges. Our success in providing justice to rural and urban residents alike depends on laws and procedures suitable for remote procedures.

In response to the pandemic, the Newsome administration empowered the courts to operate remotely. From January, remote services will be available in civil proceedings, but only for 18 months. Here and elsewhere, this authority should be made permanent and, if necessary, the court proceedings should be migrated to work remotely.

Second, the court must make more carefully selected technology investments. These investments have to do more than facilitate remote procedures. Unrepresented litigants can more easily understand their rights because they can help the court provide resources for self-help. They help ensure the court’s ability to protect evidence in the form of algorithms and datasets.

Appropriate investment and technical professionals can also help protect courts from ransomware and state-sponsored cyberattacks that can prosecute criminal defendants and impair their ability to file civil proceedings.

Third, our courts are justice that leaves millions of civil proceedings without meaningful legal support, while government agencies and well-funded private sector entities have access to the highest legal spirit. Must take on the gap. Many lawyers spend their time representing poor Americans and nonprofits for free, which meets the needs of those who have to rely on the legal system to prove their rights. It’s far from that.

To address this, technology must be used with caution to help the general public navigate the Byzantine court system. We also need to simplify the forms and court rules that can be frustrating even for sophisticated lawyers.

Here in California, we were looking for another step that could be beneficial elsewhere. Professional accreditation that lacks a traditional law degree but still helps the general public navigate courts and negotiate settlements. none.

Not everyone is happy with these strategies and cannot be implemented without careful judgment. Nor can we expect the legal system to be perfect.

But we must keep in mind that the vitality of our courts is an important factor in fulfilling almost all the aspirations of our country. The court system that can fulfill that promise is the basis of the world’s perception of the legitimacy of the American system. It’s less likely to make our country’s enemies happy than to see our courts ossify and become ineffective.

Finally, we must endeavor to reinforce the wide range of public support that courts have historically enjoyed. The foothold of this community is essential to the state court system, which plays the most important role in providing justice in the country. To this end, we rely on citizen leaders who are willing to support us. Well-coordinated citizens emphasizing ideology, social status, the work of mass justice across more familiar sectors of geography, and why our system is imperfect but important. education.

Discussing the merits of our court decision is as American as chicken fried steak and Jarapeo being washed away with Bobati, but when we ignore the issue of lasting justice, the judge Suppose they are just lazy to the governor or presidential party that nominates them, or casually claim that the former president of the United States cannot be trusted as a fair judge just because he is from Mexico. When we do, we fall into the hands of the enemy of the country and undermine the institutions we trust.

Mariano Florentino Collar has been a judge of the California Supreme Court since 2015. He will become president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in November.

