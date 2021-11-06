Kindig, Lincoln Tech Start Training for Technicians





Organizations such as dealers, colleges, TechForce Foundation, and even the US Department of Labor often remind us that the fresh harvest of car technicians is imminent and in great need. As old-fashioned mechanics retire and vehicles become more dependent on computer technology, the need is becoming a reality.

And it’s not just dealers and car repair shops that are in pain. Finding a qualified person with the kind of skills needed for a repair or customization garage is so sensitive that Dave Kindig, the owner of Kindig-It Design and the star of the TV series Bitchin’Rides, is the necessary expert. I considered opening my own vocational school to create as his business continued to grow.

Dave Kindig at the Salt Lake City Workshop | Kindig-It Designphoto Denver Campus at Lincoln Tech | Photograph of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

“I have 34 employees and I can use an additional 20 people,” Kindig said in an interview at the 2021 SEMA show in Las Vegas this week at his shop in Salt Lake City, Utah. Added that a backlog of 6 years of customer projects is waiting. Competent staff to complete.

But instead of starting his own school, Kindig is working with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation to set up the Kindig Academy on the Lincoln campus in Denver, Colorado.

Chad Nice, Chief Innovation Officer at Lincoln Tech, said:

“If the MBA is the top credential of the business, this is an MBA for custom car manufacturing.”

CF1 features carbon fiber body and Lingenfelter Performance 427cid LS7 V8

Kindig Academy is a 6-week, 240-hour program with perhaps 12 students attending each session. The program will start in January 2022. The tuition fee will be $ 7,500. Lincoln has already confirmed that the program has expanded to other campuses on 22 campuses in 14 states, and regular special sessions, for example, furniture, skills to cope with the aging of skilled craftsmen. We are dealing with.

Both Kindig and Nyce said the school will provide state-of-the-art equipment as well as professional guidance.

Nyce said the first expectation was that the enrolling students were collision technicians looking for the next step in their career. But what was unexpected was an early reaction from older car owners trying to improve their skills in customizing their car.

Teachers include Lincoln instructors who spend time learning how to Kindig in Salt Lake City, supported by visiting members of the Kindig team as well as other experts in the field.

Kindig Academy logo

According to Nice, the program is designed around Eddie Van Halen’s guitar school with guest instructors such as BB King, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journal.classiccars.com/2021/11/06/customized-education-kindig-lincoln-tech-launching-specialized-training-for-auto-techs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos