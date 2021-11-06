Watch: Google Pixel 6 Pro is amazingly durable in the new torture test





If you’re worried that your Pixel 6 Pro looks fragile, YouTuber’s Jerry Rig Everything is officially safe to use.

The Pixel 6 Pro isn’t relatively intact, or at least worse than the vast majority of other phones on the market (foldable), after the worst torture that phones can suffer. Better than).

In the 6-minute video, YouTuber exposes the Pixel 6 Pro to normal scratches, bends, and burn-in. JerryRigEverything was able to scratch the glass display with deeper grooves and level 7 at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, using an array of increasingly aggressive tools. The good news is that the fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen continues to work even after that area of ​​the screen has been severely scratched.

Further scratch testing of the case proves that Google has switched from the plastic veneer used in the Pixel 5 to metal — except for the small plastic section at the top. As explained in 9to5Google, regular Pixel 6 doesn’t have this. This is to support mmWave 5G, which is only available on Pro models.

One of the areas of particular concern was bending testing. This isn’t just because it’s stressful to see someone trying to snap a $ 899 smartphone. The concern was that the protruding camera ridge essentially split the phone in two, making it fragile.

However, as the Pixel 6 Pro remains strong, these concerns turned out to be groundless. “The Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t seem to be structurally significantly affected by its large cross-panel camera bumps,” concludes Jerry Rig Everything. “The build is solid, with no cracks, bends or kinks.”

The Pixel 6 Pro had one area where it failed, but if you’re in a situation where you’re testing it directly, you may be having a bigger problem than your damaged smartphone. When he placed the lighter on the Pixel 6 Pro’s LPTOOLED display, the phone withstood a permanent scratch after about 15 seconds.

However, the screen continued to work and some phones passed this test without any visual damage, but JerryRigEverything admitted that this test was “not important” for larger schemes.

So the Pixel 6 Pro seems to be confident that you don’t have to handle it with great care. However, to be on the safe side, we recommend investing in the Pixel 6 case.

