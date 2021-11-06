Go to Flat Iron School from Memes and learn the code that teaches the average American to become a well-paid tech expert





Women who have learned coding are now using industrial robotics and new futuristic technologies.

Getty

At a 2019 campaign rally, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke to a crowd in a coal mining town. Advocating the Green Agenda, the audience was naturally unhappy. To comfort the miners, Biden provided some career advice: learn coding.

Immediately after Biden’s comment, more than 1,000 jobs in journalism were eliminated. The dismissed journalists shared their sad story on Twitter. When a former colleague expressed his condolences and provided a job lead, many ridiculed and tweeted reporters, saying they should look for a new profession and learn coding.

Fast-forwarding a few years, Learn to code becomes a real career option for many, from the derogatory meme battle between blue-collar miners and truck drivers, college-educated journalists. I did.

Software developers are the most desired employees in the rapidly changing digital economy. Looking at the job boards and the online corporate career section, coder job listings are steadily increasing.

The Flatiron School has provided an immersive boot camp-type curriculum focused on teaching people how to code, seeing the urgent need of technology talent and many who want to change jobs. Ironically, only a few years ago, it was considered a joke that the average working-class American was able to abandon their work and reinvent himself as a tech expert. rice field.

Educational facilities are open to train people in all disciplines without the need for a college degree or experience. However, it requires aptitude, motivation, and dedication. The Flatiron boot camp’s price tag of around $ 16,900 is much less than a four-year college tuition.

In an interview with Rebekah Rombom, Chief Business Development Officer at Flatiron School, she said the company’s mission is to enable people to pursue a better life through education. For over eight years, Flatiron School has helped students reach their goals by preparing for a career in the technology industry.

Rombom shared that her student employment rate is almost 90% and her average starting salary is over $ 70,000.00. She says her career services team employs high-quality mentors and career coaches who are committed to helping students find a career in technology.

Young women are excited to learn about becoming a coding and technical expert.

Getty

Founded in NYC’s Flatiron district, the Flatiron School is one of the first coding bootcamps to make technical training more accessible through a 15-week hands-on program of software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. It was one. Acceleration programs provide an alternative route to education for those who do not have the time, means, or opportunity to obtain a traditional degree. Students can choose the pace they want to learn based on their needs and schedule.

As the economy resumed, the employment market looked completely different compared to 2019 before the pandemic. Today, businesses are waging a war for talent. The layoff trend is a revolutionary move that demands that workers not put up with long hours, low wages and lack of respect from managers. It’s better for them to quit without another job than to deal with a bad boss.

The outbreak of the virus has led people to rethink their jobs and careers. Many have decided to pivot or reinvent themselves by pursuing a career that offers new, exciting, high-paying and long-term career growth potential. Recruiting and retaining talent has been a huge challenge for companies. In August 2021 alone, about 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs.

Schools started by offering classes, but large companies such as Amazon use Flatiron School to help their employees learn coding. Giant online retailers also offer staff courses on cybersecurity, data science, and other related topics to improve workers’ skills and rebuild their tools.

Just as Wal-Mart and Target offered free college tuition to recruit and retain talent in the tough employment market, Amazon by teaching the technical skills of their warehouses, fulfillment centers and other workers. Claim they can move up the ranks. Good faith also helps hire and retain, reducing costs associated with external hiring.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Flatiron School to enroll the first cohort of warehouse employees in an intensive coding program, becoming a software engineer and cybersecurity analyst, leaving the company and technology elsewhere. Played the role of. Recently, 270 employees have graduated from the program.

Rombom provided some examples of school success stories.

Marissa Nolan Software Engineer Graduate

After years of pursuing her passion for culinary arts, she decided to move on to a more stable career as an IT recruiter. Then, as a software engineer, Marissa gained a detailed knowledge of the soft and hard skills needed to work in technology. As a result, when Marissa left her IT job during a pandemic, she eventually opened the door to new opportunities for technology.

She enrolled in the Flatiron Schools Software Engineering Program on a full scholarship and became a Flatirons 5,000th grader hired as a software engineer at a law firm in Colorado.

Assane Savadogo Software Engineer Graduate

After escaping the uprising and massive protests in West Africa in 2015, Assane did a strange job (electrician, Uber, selling electrical appliances) and took the lead in learning English as a second language. rice field. Casual conversations with Uber passengers in 2019 turned out to be life-changing when he learned about the world of coding. With no coding experience, he spent several weeks in a preparatory course and eventually received a scholarship for a part-time software engineering course. Surrounded by mentors and career coaches, he landed a fellowship with current software engineer Liberty Mutual.

Taylor OLeary cybersecurity graduate

After 14 years of law enforcement and recruitment in the Army, self-proclaimed cyber geeks are considering choosing an alternative carrier for cyber security, seeing the potential impact of cyber attacks while servicing abroad. I noticed that.

The pandemic intrigued Taylor about what the transition to civilian life would be like. He enrolled in Flatirons’ 20-week intensive cybersecurity coding program. He admits that there was a considerable learning curve, but within a few months of graduation, he got a job as an analyst at a global cybersecurity consultancy that fights cyberattacks every day.

Learning code is no longer a joke. This is a ticket for many workers to reform themselves and embark on exciting new high-paying careers in fast-growing areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackkelly/2021/11/06/learn-to-code-went-from-a-meme-to-the-flatiron-school-teaching-average-americans-to-become-well-paid-tech-professionals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

