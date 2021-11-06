Google Pixel 6: How to close the app and when you need it





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are extremely high performance smartphones. Are you trying to find a way to close an open application? Here’s how to do this in seconds:

Google has tried to equip the Pixel 6 with all the features it can, but it’s so much done that it’s easy to overlook simple things like closing apps on your smartphone. In almost every respect, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great smartphones. It features a vibrant and smooth display, excellent performance, stable battery life, and some of the best cameras currently available. At $ 599 and $ 899, respectively, it’s hard to get the wrong one.

Another big element of the Pixel 6 lineup is the software experience. Both smartphones come with Android 12 and Google’s all-new Material You interface. The core is still Android, but Android 12 and Material You herald a fairly dramatic UI overhaul. The notification panel looks different, many of Google’s first-party apps have been redesigned, and there’s a powerful theme engine that makes Android more personal than ever. These changes are primarily for improvement, but it can be difficult to find a particular feature.

A typical example of this is finding a way to close the app on the Pixel 6. Google hasn’t figured out how to do that right away, but it’s actually pretty easy if you know where to look. At any time, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold down your finger until you feel a small vibration and the multitasking menu appears. Swipe horizontally to see all open apps. To close one, swipe up to hide the app. If you find it annoying to close apps one by one, you also have the option to close all open applications at once.From the multitasking menu, swipe to the far right to display[すべてクリア]Tap the button. That way, all apps will be closed and will not run in the background.

If you need to close the app on Pixel 6

It says I’m closing the app on my Pixel 6, but when do I really need to do this? If a particular application isn’t running properly or isn’t working as expected, you can return it to normal by closing and reopening the app. Whether Twitter stops loading tweets or the TikTok video isn’t playing randomly, closing the app and then back to the app can work. In addition, if the entire Pixel 6 feels like it’s starting to work funky, it’s a good idea to close all applications and start over.

However, beyond these circumstances, you don’t need to close the Pixel 6 app on a regular basis. It can seem daunting to see 10, 20, or 30 apps in the multitasking menu all at once. However, Android is designed to handle all of this without draining the battery or consuming memory. Always closing the app doesn’t necessarily hurt your phone, but it’s not necessary for everyday use. With these tips in mind, don’t emphasize closing the app when needed and always closing the app repeatedly.

