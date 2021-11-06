What do you actually work for at Big Tech?





Technology is one of the most popular areas for MBA graduates. According to GMAC data, 39% of business school candidates want to enter the industry after getting a degree.

And the big tech companies are the main recruiters for business schools. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are all on the list of organizations with the most MBAs in 2020.

These companies promise exciting work with cutting-edge technology, with high salaries and a variety of enviable perks.

But what does it really look like to work for Big Tech as an MBA? To find out, BusinessBecause invited an anonymous graduate of Reddit to work for a major tech company. Here’s what they said:

Your experience can vary significantly within the same company

As with any job, your experience at Big Tech is heavily influenced by who you work with. According to Reddit users, MBAs working at Amazon tend to have more financial experience than product managers and project managers (PMs).

Another user added that in other cases these roles could be fulfilled. It all depends on the team.

If you’re considering a career at Amazon yourself, get to know your potential colleagues as much as possible, make sure you’re doing well, and ask a lot of questions about the culture of your team and the technical aspects of your work. .. ..

May be difficult to stand out

According to some commenters, it can be difficult for a large tech company to mark, especially if you’re new to self-promotion.

They believe this is because it makes it difficult for large teams and departments to stand out. Therefore, presenting the work you are doing can be a very important aspect of your work.

Fortunately, for MBA graduates, presenting their work in an attractive way should be a second nature. Most programs require regular presentations and data to tell stories.

Top companies encourage learning from failure

According to some graduates, one major benefit of working at Big Tech is the attitude of these companies towards failure. At Amazon, they report that managers generally trust employee instincts and admit that a 100% success rate is impossible.

This kind of culture fosters creativity. This may partially explain Amazon’s track record of outstanding innovation.

From the Forums, visit popular forum sites such as Reddit and Quora to gather internal knowledge about what it’s like to actually experience a business school journey, from applications to careers.

