How to install Google Drive for Mac or PC





Google Drive is the driving force behind file storage systems. You can easily save documents and other data that can be transferred to other Google apps. Fortunately, Google makes it easy to access Drive directly from your desktop, whether on your Mac or PC.

What is a desktop drive compared to a web client?

You are probably familiar with the Google Drive web client. Any browser can access all the files that sync automatically, so you can easily switch to another device and access the same files. However, the web client may feel a bit disconnected from the local computer because the user must open the file manager and drag the file to another browser window to upload the file or photo.

The desktop drive, on the other hand, is fully integrated with your local computer. You can access local files as well as data stored on your desktop drive by opening File Explorer on your PC or Finder on your Mac. The only caveat is that it may take some time for the files and photos stored on your desktop drive to be uploaded and accessible to your web client. Either way, it’s great for uploading photos for cloud backup or saving files to the cloud when you’re not working. With these online backups, your files will not be lost if your computer gets corrupted. Google Drive for your desktop also serves as a great alternative to Dropbox.

How to install and use Google Drive for Mac or PC

Google makes driving and desktop integration very easy. First, go to the Google Drive download page. On that page, there is a big blue button that says “Download Desktop Drive”. When you click the button, the browser will ask you what to do with the file or it will start downloading immediately. When prompted, save the file and open it on your computer. After opening the setup file, proceed and follow the prompts to install Google Drive.

Google will ask you which account to use. Select the one to save the file. If you have multiple accounts, Google makes it easy to add another account. Doing this creates two separate virtual drives in File Explorer or Finder for easy identification.

Once everything is installed, Google will prompt you to choose between two options: mirrored files and streamed files. Mirrored files are stored both in the cloud and locally on your computer. This means that if your device doesn’t have an internet connection or you want to work with Google Drive offline, you can easily open the file and continue working. On the other hand, if you installed Google Drive to save device space, streaming files is a better option. These files are only stored in the cloud, but are automatically updated if you change them locally.

How to upload directly to Google Photos from your Mac or PC drive

Another option users have is to back up folders in Google Drive[設定]It is to add from the window. When you add a folder, Drive asks if you want to back it up to Google Drive or Google Photos. This reduces clutter by keeping your documents and other files on your drive while organizing your photos elsewhere.

To upload directly to Google Photos[マイコンピュータ]Go to tab[フォルダを追加]Find the button. Click on it and select the folder that contains the photos you want to back up. When you select a folder, Drive prompts you to back up to Drive, Google Photos, or both. Once selected,[完了]Click to confirm your selection on the next page. When the process is complete, Google Photos will start backing up the selected folders. It only takes a few minutes for your photo to appear in Google Photos. Depending on the date these photos were captured, they may appear far below your Google Photos history, so don’t worry if they don’t appear right away.

How much storage is available on Google Drive? How much does it cost?

All Google services have the same pricing and storage options. As mentioned above, all users have access to 15GB of free storage. If that’s not enough, and for many users, you can upgrade your storage plan via Google Photos, Gmail, or Google One, which shares storage between drives. Until June 1, 2021, Google Photos had unlimited storage, but drives and Gmail started at 15GB with a free tier. Since then, storage has been tuned to reflect the total amount of data your data occupies across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. The current monthly charges for Tier are:

100GB- $ 1.99 200GB- $ 2.99 2TB- $ 9.99 5TB- $ 24.99 10TB- $ 49.99 20TB- $ 99.99 30TB- $ 149.99

The amount of storage required depends greatly on the person and the purpose of the drive. When used primarily for photo backups, it requires more storage than storing documents or simple data. In any case, having Google Drive for your desktop on your Mac or PC is very convenient and will help you get your browser out of the equation.

