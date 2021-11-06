Kristen Stewart gains fame compared to Princess Diana





Her fascination with her turn as an unlucky royal family stirs a comparison with her own life in the eyes of the public.

Kristen Stewart asked how her life in the public eye resembles that of Princess Diana. The “Twilight” and “Personal Shopper” actresses have become the stars of “Spencer”, where Pablo Larraín imagined an important weekend in Royal’s life. Not surprisingly, media questions come to the fore regarding Stewart’s position in the public eye. However, in a new interview with the insider, Stewart said she was quite overkill to make more inquiries about it.

She was asked. “I’m running out of time, but I wanted to ask this last question, Kristen. The paparazzi and the media had such a desire for Diana. I’m sure you can be involved in it. Did shooting this movie change the way you live your life altogether? “

She replied. We have a completely different profession and I think we talked a lot about it. So, given that we don’t have time anymore, Google is that shit. I’m done. [Laughs.]”

Stewart also added that her transformation into Diana was not extended after the camera stopped spinning. I didn’t maintain my personality when we offset. I love the filmmaking process, so I like to be there as much as possible. You don’t have to do backflip tricks. I don’t have to convince myself that I am this person. I remembered the accent. It has become very technical and physical. If I noticed that I had such an embedded emotional protective feeling about this person, it was just there. We were ready to run, “she said.

Stewart added that she immediately questioned her role. “It was a snowman down the hill. It started as this beautiful little snowflake of the idea, then just started rolling down this hill and got heavier and heavier,” she said. “I can’t imagine how it feels before I start something, so it’s really irresponsible to tell someone” I know I can do this. ” He didn’t say, “I know I can do this.” “I’m going to do as much as I can,” he said.

She added: “I didn’t mean to miss this opportunity. It was too glittering. But before I put those words in my mouth and before I saw what the environment was, I couldn’t imagine it, so I thought of it. It’s scary because you can’t control it. “

