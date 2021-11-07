Boxing body uses judge’s AI review to restore trust





Credit: CC0 public domain

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) used an artificial intelligence system to analyze judges and referees before competing in the current men’s world championships to regain confidence in the match.

AIBA’s integrity adviser Richard McLaren said two employees were dismissed after being asked about an automated voice analysis system, adding that the system is not the same as a lie detector.

“It measures the cognitive function of the brain in oral responses,” McLaren said at a news conference, adding that the judge was rated low-risk, medium-risk, and high-risk.

McLaren said the AI ​​project “clearly identifies the problem” when used as part of a broader program of “human assessment” of pre-competition screening, follow-up interviews, and staff aptitude. rice field.

AIBA seeks to reestablish credibility under new leadership that was not running sports at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where long-standing claims of corrupt judgments were re-raised by boxers.

The International Olympic Committee, led by long-time member CK Wu in Riohas, was skeptical of the anti-corruption reforms promised by the governing body and removed its involvement in the Tokyo Olympics.

The controversy between the IOC and AIBA continues at the boxing site at the endangered 2024 Paris Olympics.

AIBA works Friday for the great Roy Jones Jr. loser in American boxing in a notorious judging decision against South Korean opponents at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, aiming to host a clean men’s world championship in Belgrade Assisted.

“It would have been very beautiful with this (AI) technology at the time,” Jones Jr. told Belgrade. “It’s better than being late”

McLaren suggested that AI tools can be used in other Olympic sports where AIBA can help “get home” and rely on judges to determine the outcome of the event.

“Yes, it’s a blueprint,” he said. “I think this technology has incredible potential.”

AIBA President Umar Kremlev said he “acknowledged past problems,” including asking McLaren to investigate and confirm the possibility of a corrupt match in Rio.

“We have invited independent experts to help guide us, and now we must boldly embrace the future,” a Russian official said in a statement.

Gymnastics judge’s judgment

2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Quote: Boxing group conducts AI review of judges to regain trust gained on November 6, 2021 from https://techxplore.com/news/2021-11-body-ai-vetting.html I am using it (November 6, 2021)

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2021-11-body-ai-vetting.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos