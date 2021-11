Scala Data Centers Announces CTO to Leverage Operational Innovation and Automation

ScalaData Centers is a sustainable hyper-scalable data center platform founded by Digital Bridge, strengthening its management team by hiring Agostinho Villela as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by investing in digital infrastructure. After graduating from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) in Rio de Janeiro with an electronic engineering degree, Villera is part of a select group of professionals in Latin America and around the world and holds the position of IBM’s Distinguished Engineer (DE). Technical career.

Villela has over 34 years of experience in the technology industry around the world, known for its ability to generate cutting-edge innovation across various segments such as software defined networking (SDN), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and man-made. there is. Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, 5G. “With the addition of Villela to the executive team, we have taken an important step towards deeply cross-cutting innovation throughout the company. Scala co-founder and CEO Marcos Peigo said: We will focus more on bringing intelligence to the processes, services and operations of our data centers and better scaling our clients’ digital infrastructure.

As CTO, Villela leads Scala’s automation and innovation initiatives, addressing four main pillars: risk mitigation, quality improvement, delivery times faster, and efficiency improvements. For example, to improve work safety, availability, and delivery, data center construction and operations will benefit from innovation using rapid prototyping models and open innovation using Construtechs to build and compute. Measure the center and generate artifacts.

“Various technical options such as the use of unsupervised machine learning, predictive models for characterizing and predicting problems, and computer vision to ensure the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) at construction sites and data centers. You can even identify what people are doing, “Villela explains. On the energy side, CTOs can improve efficiency by matching the supply and demand of renewable energy, supplying energy in hard-to-reach locations through electrical networks, and alternative cooling methods in data centers. Emphasizes the research path.

Innovation and automation are deep themes in Villela’s life and career. Villela, founder of IBM Brazil Innovation Garage in 2017 and theBrazil5G Telecommunications Solutions Lab in 2020, is a co-author of a patent on cybersecurity (digital printing of devices) and is responsible for patent applications for voice-based assistant caching. doing. Endeavor entrepreneur and mentor, cross-system IT specialist, and Redbook co-author of distributed computing programming, Villela is also a visiting professor at Rapid Innovation at Fundao Dom Cabral and a global representative of IBM’s Telecom Infra Project (TIP). Also a person. ), Senior member of the IBM Academy of Technology around the world and IBM Quantum Ambassador.

