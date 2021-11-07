Hurricane Escape Georgia Institute of Technology 33-30 Football Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Miami Gardens, Florida — Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason combined three touchdowns, but Georgia Institute of Technology dropped another heartbreaker on Saturday with a 33-30 defeat in Miami, Florida.

Georgia Institute of Technology (3-6, 2-5 ACC) fell to 1-4 this season in a one-score game and 1-5 in a contest determined with less than 10 points. Due to Saturday’s defeat, Reed was replaced five times.

After Tech fell into an early hole 14-0, Mason ignited a yellow jacket attack with a 71-yard rush touchdown, pulling the jacket back within a 14-7 score. With Tech’s next possession, Gibbs tied it 14-14 when he used the nifty move that released him to dive into the end zone’s 29-yard score.

Miami regained a 17-14 lead at the beginning of the second quarter, but advanced to the opening half at 7:56, and Georgia Institute of Technology was forced to fumble by Juan Ethomas, who was robbed from the air by Jaron King. Taken the first lead of the game at. He scored 21-3 in the yellow jacket and returned 40 yards with a touchdown that gave him the advantage of 21-17 entering halftime.

Hurricane and jacket exchanged third-quarter touchdowns, Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC) took a 24-21 lead in a two-yard rush by Jaylan Knighton, and Gibbs took the lead at 50-for the second time of the day. Recorded a touchdown. A yard reception that leads the jacket 28-24 and enters the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Miami regained a 33-28 lead with a 15-yard pass from Tyler Vandik to Sean Smith after pulling into points with a field goal. However, Thomas intercepted Miami’s subsequent two-point conversion attempt, returning more than 100 yards for a defensive two-point conversion and pulling the jacket back into the 33-30 field goal.

When Georgia Institute of Technology took over the 17-yard line in less than a minute, the score remained at 33-30. The yellow jacket appeared to have pushed the ball closer to the midfield twice, and only needed a field goal to send the match to overtime. But both long profits have been wiped out. The first was a replay review and the second was a penalty.

Gibbs and Mason joined at 243 yards from Georgia Institute of Technology Scrimmage. Gibbs is 139 (Rush 67, Receive 72) and Mason is 104 (Rush 75, Receive 29).

Georgia Institute of Technology will return to action next Saturday hosting Boston University for the finale of the Atlantic Coast Conference season. Kick-off is set at 3:30 pm at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

