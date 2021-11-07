COP26 Catch-up Tech Boss John Collison Franco-British Fish fracas – POLITICO





Christina Gonzalez, Andrew Gray, Paul Darison

John Collison, Co-Founder and President of Stripe

Irish tech entrepreneur John Collison spoke even faster than the company grew into a billionaire.

Collison co-founded Stripe, a payment platform for online businesses, ten years ago, both in their early twenties, with their younger brother Patrick.

About five years later, the brothers joined the ranks of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, and John was the youngest in history to be awarded the title at the age of 26.

In a chat with POLITICO’s Pieter Haeck, Collison spoke at a lively pace about the European technology scene and how to improve it, the main themes of his visit to Brussels.

But his basic message was bright. Collison said he had been in the EU capital for years and had the impression that Europeans had a tip on our shoulders.

He said people would be worried about being left behind in competition with the United States, China, and places like this. Poor Europe, it’s us who are miserable.

But that has changed in recent years, he said. Collison said the European tech scene is surprisingly strong, drawing statistics such as the rise in European unicorns (startups are currently worth over $ 1 billion) and the share of global venture capital going to European companies. I declared.

Collisons’ own company is a success story in both Europe and America. After studying at Harvard University for a year, he founded Stripe with his brother in California. However, the company is currently headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin.

Many people use the Stripes service without their knowledge. The company offers payment processing software for e-commerce websites like Deliveroo (which counts to nearly one million European clients) and is currently worth $ 95 billion.

Originally from the countryside of Dromineer, Collison retains an Irish accent despite having lived in the United States for many years. He said he benefited from growing in Ireland, which was growing very rapidly economically in the 1990s.

While there is no answer for policy makers to better help European start-ups, Collison says by completing a project that theoretically exists but has not yet been fully realized. The EU said it could do much more.

He declared that the European Digital Single Market does not really exist yet.

This week’s story …

G20 Fallout: The world’s top economy leaders have gathered in Rome to smash everything from climate neutrality and vaccine equity to tariffs and taxes. All stories, or concrete results?

COP Pledge: As the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference is underway in Glasgow, world leaders are signing ambitious climate goals. But is it too little or too late?

Fish Battle: Britain and France are fighting for fishing rights. Can the two neighbors find an agreement, or does this continue to cause a great stench?

Declassify

Welcome to Declassified. This is a weekly column on the bright side of politics.

Climate change protests and France vs. everyone

All those world leaders in Glasgow for international climate negotiations and the biggest protests came from Walrus!

It may have been a lie to highlight the effects of climate change, but this week a walrus Freyja was found sleeping on a Dutch warship at a naval port in Den Helder. What made this discovery so unusual is that such creatures usually live hundreds of miles north, and Freyja is believed to be the first species to visit the Netherlands for over 20 years.

Freyja, who was asked to comment on the protest by Declassified, simply said “Googoog’joob.”

Speaking of COP26 protests, Freyja’s climate change framework companion Greta Tambomberg made the most of his trip to Glasgow for politicians and large corporations. Oh, and then the traditional Scottish hymn “You can push your climate crisis into your ass” (Translation for American readers: You put your climate crisis into your ass) You can push it up; ”has joined the exciting singing voice. This climate crisis is a terrible business, dear companion, do better to fix it.”)

Conservative lawmaker and House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted a teaser for the latest episode of the podcast about luxury (yes, it’s a podcast! (Screams news from): “French people are always in a bad mood in October, and the anniversary of Trafalgar and Agincourt upset them.”

When asked to comment, about 65.5 million people in France said, “Lost the ridiculous ghost pencil.”

This Week’s Declassified Quiz (Best Award: Karaoke Night with Greta Thunberg): Which is worse, the relationship between France and England or the relationship between France and Australia?

Canberra’s ambassador to Frances, Jean-Pierre Subault, said this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had reached an unprecedented new low after a missed text message sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. explained.

Australian leaders said they would not accept a “sledge” from the French about the abandonment of the submarine deal that led to the current impasse.

Caption competition

“To be honest, Manu, the French are charade and trash.”

Can you do better? Email[email protected]Or on Twitter @ pdallisonesque

Last week we gave you this photo:

Thanks for all the entries. This is the best of our post bags (no prizes except for the gift of laughter, I think we all agree, but much more valuable than cash or liquor).

“Are none of them mine?” Paul Brunen

Paul Dallison is a POLITICO slot news editor.

