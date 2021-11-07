Jeep, Lamb, Chrysler, Dodge vehicles for testing safety tech alerts





Imagine driving a Ram1500 on a busy road when an alert appears on the Uconnect infotainment screen.

“Caution There is an emergency vehicle nearby.”

Could it get your attention more than a light or siren?

Stellantis apparently speculates so. The automaker is partnering with Chicago-based HAAS Alert to test a system that delivers safety alerts directly to the vehicle.

In a recent news release, Stellantis said the first tests will include company-owned Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles since 2018 in the Detroit Metro. Depending on the results, the company said it may develop a commercial expansion plan.

The program is one of two notification and warning systems planned for testing in Southeast Michigan with the goal of addressing imminent safety issues and paving the way for “autonomous technology.”

This effort is celebrating an important moment on American roads.

Just last week, the Department of Road Safety released estimates of collision fatalities in the first half of this year, showing “the largest six-month increase ever recorded in the history of mortality analysis and reporting systems.” According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, an increase of 18.4% compared to 2020 is the highest number of car accident fatalities since 2006, at 20,160 in the first half of 2021.

There will also be crashes involving emergency response personnel. According to NHTSA, an estimated 38,000 police, fire and emergency medical service personnel were involved in a car accident in 2019, the latest year of available statistics. Of those involved, 24 were killed and an estimated 5,000 were injured.

And even if the vehicle employs a more sophisticated driver assistance system, the risk will not go away.

For example, in August, the NHTSA identified 11 crashes in which the Defects Investigation Bureau said, “Tesla models of various configurations encountered first responder scenes and then collided with one or more vehicles involved in those scenes. Later, we announced a survey of Tesla’s autopilot systems.

HAASAlert CEO Cory Hohs said in a news release about his company’s efforts that lights and sirens are not always enough.

“Today’s drivers are more distracted than ever among mobile devices, advanced infotainment systems and other latest innovations,” Hohs said. “Modern car cabins are designed to isolate the driver from external road noise, so the driver doesn’t even hear the siren until he’s dangerously close.”

In a news release from October, Michigan Police Captain Richard Arnold, commander of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Department, said he had discussed how state police were already using the HAAS alert system.

Details: The percentage of pedestrians killed last year reaches a terrifying milestone

Details: Lawyer: The video shows that the cyclist had the right of way in a deadly pedestrian crossing collision.

Details: Death on foot: American love for SUVs is killing pedestrians

The agency “equipped a small number of patrol vehicles with digital alert units or” digital sirens. ” This allows the driver to issue alerts directly in the driver’s vehicle via a mobile application that can receive them. “More than 108,000 drivers have received the warning,” Arnold said. “I believe it makes executives and drivers safer.”

The idea of ​​having automakers test such systems came from what is called a “star-up.” This is a “company-wide innovation challenge that enables Stellantis employees to present new customer-centric technology concepts to top-level management.” From Stellantis, formed this year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group.

Other Stellantis projects, including a pair of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with Uconnect, will begin at the University of Michigan’s Mcity test site with plans to expand into the Detroit region.

The company says advanced computing platforms and 5G cellular connectivity will help convey safety risks to both pedestrians and approaching vehicles.

The project “uses on-site cameras and sensors to collect detailed data at intersections where one vehicle cannot be” seen “in the onboard system,” the company said.

It is not clear how long it will take for such an alarm system to become available.

Pedestrian deaths, in particular, have tended to be troublesome in recent years, and safety advocates will welcome efforts to limit them.

In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned of “the largest annual increase in pedestrian mortality ever” since NHTSA established a mortality analysis reporting system in 1975 based on last year’s preliminary data. bottom. According to the association, 6,721 pedestrians died in 2020. This is an increase of 4.8% from 6,412 in the previous year.

A 2018 Detroit Free Press / USA Today Network study, “Death on foot: American love for SUVs kills pedestrians,” shows the role of increased road trucks and SUVs in pedestrian death. I investigated.

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_ ericdlawrence. Become a subscriber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/chrysler/2021/11/06/jeep-ram-chrysler-dodge-safety-alerts-test/6273843001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos