Act deliberately and rebuild American technical leadership





Facebook’s long-standing informal motto has been to move fast and break things. This turned out to be a false approach to building and managing a content platform. However, it seems that some parliamentarians trying to fight back against Facebook were inspired by this same motto. Rather than taking a thoughtful approach and considering the impact of the new antitrust law on US competitiveness and national security, the motto of these lawmakers seems to be:

We tried a fast-moving approach that would break things. A new, more cautious approach to addressing the interests and harms of the tech industry and building a regulatory framework to govern and promote the sustainable growth of American tech companies, while taking on the challenges of the tech industry head-on. It’s time for a real effort in a new approach. Authoritarian nations such as China and Russia.

You shouldn’t overreact to Facebook files by passing a recent bill submitted by Congressman David Siciline. Pre-Parliamentary Oath MORE (RR.I.) and Senator Amy KlobucharAmy KlobucharHillicon Valley Competitive Senators Report Cyber ​​Violations Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Limit Mergers by High-Tech Giants Democrats Retreat Voting Rights MORE (D-Minn.) Has nothing to do with the harm described by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. These bills could exacerbate these harms by creating hundreds of even less cautious mini-Facebooks out of the reach of US law enforcement agencies to provide protection against the following social media harms: Eliminates the ability of consumers to rely on the app store.

These bills will blind the abuse by Chinese companies such as Bytedance and Tencent, giving U.S. companies access to data about U.S. companies and consumers to Chinese and Russian rivals, U.S. devices and platforms. Incentives, and an easier way to acquire US intellectual property and technology.

This cannot be the lesson of Facebook files that if only TikTok could control more user data, these harms could have been avoided. Unfortunately, many are in a hurry to respond to Haugens’ important disclosures, diverting attention from the key task of developing technical guardrails and risking creating a less responsible content ecosystem. I am.

Instead of radically dismantling the American technology industry, we need smarter ways to build national and international technology governance. The first and most important step Congress can take is to pass a comprehensive privacy law based on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the recent Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, which will never hurt Facebook. Is to avoid it. It forms a global standard for privacy that makes it clear to consumers what data is used and how it is used.

Content governance requires the protection and empowerment of children and families online while developing a common understanding and reputation of how businesses can responsibly manage harmful content, such as dangerous false alarms on services. there is. For emerging technologies, Congress needs to consider stronger AI regulations to make sure democracy controls this valuable technology.

We have all heard of the influence of Brussels, where laws written in Europe are soon adopted by other administrations for both good and evil. By taking our own proactive policy measures, Parliament and the Biden administration have shown that there is democratic technology to counter European technology restrictions and replace authoritarian measures coming out of China and Russia. You can build a Washington effect to show in.

In addition to regulation, Congress needs to promote investment in the US technology supply chain. To do this, it will leverage the hundreds of billions of dollars tech companies are spending on R & D to pass the U.S. innovation competition and CHIPS laws and focus on technologies such as quantum, semiconductors, and AI needed to beat China. Includes strengthening US leadership.

Parliament and the Biden administration work with the EU and other democracies to address growing cybersecurity threats and protect and protect digital infrastructure from malicious nation-state attackers and cybercriminals. Need to be built. And when other countries, whether from prestigious rivals such as Russia or China, or from European trading partners, try to steal IP, data, and revenue from US companies and the US tax base. , The United States needs to fight back.

This means that we need a strategic vision of technology governance that not only addresses Facebook-related issues, but also strengthens US leadership. With bills from Senator Siciline and Senator Klobuchar, the road is on the way and neither of these goals have been achieved. Take the opportunity given by Frances Haugen and move forward with a smarter approach.

Lindsay Mark Lewis is the Executive Director of the Progressive Policy Institute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/580379-move-deliberately-and-rebuild-american-tech-leadership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos