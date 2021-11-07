Google Pixel Fold reportedly launched in 2022: Everything we know so far is here





Google is widely expected to launch the first Pixel foldable smartphone early next year. At the moment, the company hasn’t officially announced the exact release date of the smartphone, but some camera details are available online before the release.

Folding devices don’t have the same camera hardware as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as reported by 9to5Google. According to a report quoting the latest Google Camera APK file, the foldable Pixel smartphone will have the same camera settings as last year’s Pixel 5. This means that your foldable Pixel smartphone will be equipped with the 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor that was first used on the Pixel. 3.3.

please remember. Google’s foldable smartphone first came into the limelight in August 2020. The device is under development under the codename Passport and was initially planned for launch in late 2021. The “Passport” variant of the device is Samsung’s inch-folding LTPO display that supports screen refresh rates of 7.6-120Hz.

However, some reports suggest that Google has moved from the original Passport model to a new foldable phone now called Pipit. IMX386 sensor that can be combined with an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The foldable smartphone can also include two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. One is tagged inside and the other is tagged outside. The rest of the details related to this device are still obscured.

In addition, Google’s Android 12L, a new operating system under development for tablets and foldable devices, will be available in the first half of 2022. Therefore, Pixel Fold smartphones may be released at about the same time.

