The president of KAUSTs wants to recreate the success of Google-Stanford with a Saudi unicorn.





Riyadh: In an interview with Arab News, Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, sounded more like an angel investor or private equity fund manager than a scholar.

KAUST’s third president is on a mission to create a Saudi Arabian unicorn and turn more ideas from his university into business.

Unicorn companies are private companies with a valuation of over $ 1 billion and are often technology start-ups.

So if you look at businesses around the world, especially big companies, they’re all technology-based, right? Where did their ideas come from? Many of them came from college, Chan said.

What we do at our research university is to see the cutting edge of human knowledge. One day, one of these great ideas and innovations will impact all lives and help businesses and the economy, he added.

Chance with a PhD In the field of computer science at Stanford University, the United States said US universities are known to be behind Google. He added that people didn’t think about how much money Stanford was making from Google and instead chose to focus on the relationship between the two.

I went to Stanford. Stanford is famous for this, isn’t it? So he added that’s what KAUST is trying to do.

Folder unicorn

Chan pointed out how some professors set up start-ups to turn lab research into business.

A group has built a farm to grow tomatoes and other vegetables that use seawater for irrigation. This has the potential to transform agriculture in Saudi Arabia and other countries where water resources are scarce.

Hopefully this will succeed and become a unicorn farm, he said.

Chan, who spoke with Arab News as a bystander at the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh last week, said: It will make a leap in about two years. We can fund you. Then the commercial world, the private sector will follow with money for good ideas.

After serving as president of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for nearly a decade, Chan has led a private research university based in Twar on the Red Sea coast since 2018.

KAUST has about 1,400 male and female students and 200 professors. Established in 2009 by a royal order to carry out curiosity-based goal-oriented research to address global issues related to food, water, energy and the environment.

However, many Saudis do not feel the impact of universities on the country’s economy and society, and some question its purpose.

Chan admitted this. I’ve heard this all the time, he said, attributed this perception to the legacy of being geographically and socially isolated from other societies in Saudi Arabia, he’ll change something Was supposed to be.

KAUST is open to visitors who can register online and interact with staff. The university is now helping local start-ups help their journey.

Chan talks about potential unicorns, and two other professors set up a startup last month based on groundbreaking research into the mining of lithium from the ocean, a key component used in batteries. Said.

The facility is also working on a project where photocells installed in regular windows convert sunlight into electricity, and other staff are currently managing and accrediting PCR tests for COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

FOLDER Technology Fund

The head of KAUST said the university has access to a $ 10 million innovation fund. This allows professors and students to start their activities with the idea that they invented in the laboratory.

However, the faculty also plans much more funding for deep tech projects to develop game-changing apps and other software. Chan said he was looking for a global investor to set up the fund.

He said: I was looking at Silicon Valley, New York, London. This investment is so deep that we were looking around the world. Technology is global.

Mr Chan said the university is considering hiring an international fund manager to carry out the project.

In June, KUAST announced a project with the $ 500 billion megacity NEOM to build a 100-hectare coral reef island off the coast of the Red Sea development, preserving the existing environment to be completed in 2025.

Chan added that the university will have an ongoing relationship with the Giga project.

NEOM will be the global headquarters for artificial intelligence (AI). We are working closely with them, said the KAUST manager.

The university also hosts partnerships with the kingdom’s largest enterprises and many major government sectors, including Saudi Aramco, the National Water Company, ACWA Power, Energy, Environment, Water and Agriculture ministries.

Its government work includes monitoring dust levels, improving water desalination, and researching energy consumption.

Lionel Messi T-shirt

Chan told Arab News that it is important for universities to hire the best scholars in the world to find the smartest solutions to world problems.

He said: If you want to compete with the best in the world, you have to be prepared.

This place is like the Saudi Arabia World Cup team in the Academic World Cup. You need to compete with MIT with Imperial College in the UK or Stanford University in the US. You have to invest, you have to hire the best players. We hire from all over the world and invest in them.

Chan is particularly proud of the new professor he hired to lead the university’s AI department.

He added: Just a month ago, we hired a German from Switzerland, one of the world’s top AI machine learning experts. He is here for the vision we have. He is leading our AI. And I introduced him to Saudi Aramco, NEOM and so on. This is our Lionel Messi.

Chan seems clear that having a professor as good as Lionel Messi in his rank will allow KAUST to achieve the goals the kingdom wants.

